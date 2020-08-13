“Twilight: Breaking Dawn” part one is the continuation of the love story between Bella Swan and Edward Cullen and the differences in their current lifestyles, with Bella being a human and Edward being a vampire.
The interaction continually becomes more involved and interesting with the addition of Jacob, a Native American whose tribe is big into “shape shifting” and their animal of choice is of course very large wolves, i.e. “werewolved” with supernatural powers and its prime objective is to kill all vampires.
Both Jacob and Edward are madly in love with Bella and of course Bella is in love with both of them and the love triangle becomes very convoluted and goes back and forth between the three of them.
Finally, Edward at the encouragement of Bella asks her to marry him, before she is transformed into a vampire, which infuriates Jacob and things continue on as Bella begins making her marriage arrangements.
This first part of a two-part film deals with the wedding, the wedding night, and the eventual situation where Bella becomes pregnant and the vampire baby grows so fast that it is endangering Bella’s life.
This film eventually gets the attention of the coven leader Carlisle Cullen and the rest of the coven, with one of Edward’s sisters agreeing to be the bodyguard for Bella as she returns to Forks, Wash., and the whole film moves on, eventually involving the Volturi, the so-called leading entity of the entire world in regard to vampires.
The movie eventually grew to be too large of a project to be contained in just one film, so there is Part 1 and Part 2 which will eventually be covered in these pages of the Chronicle.
As always, it is recommended that you visit the Blackfoot Movie Mill at their website at www.royaltheaters.com in order to make sure of show times and show dates, but if you have been following the “Twilight” series the past couple of weeks, you won’t want to miss this film as it sets up the finale and you for sure will not want to miss the ending.
Part of the “classics” series, shows are only $3 and the big screen scenario is one that you will not want to miss, even if you have seen it before. There is just something about the movie experience that is enhanced with the big screen like nothing else.