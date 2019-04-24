BLACKFOOT -- The bench trial of Juan Santos-Quintero, 24, of Idaho Falls ended here Wednesday afternoon with Santos-Quintero being convicted on charges surrounding a Sept. 21 standoff with law enforcement officers in Firth.
Seventh District Judge Darren Simpson handed down the verdict at 4:30 p.m. at the Bingham County Courthouse. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered with sentencing scheduled June 23 at 1 p.m. Santos-Quintero was remanded to custody on $1 million bail.
Santos-Quintero was facing three charges of assault or battery upon certain personnel, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and grand theft. The charges included enhancements for use of a deadly weapon and being a persistent violator. and he could face up to life in prison.
Bingham County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Howell was seriously injured during the standoff during exchanges of gunfire and has returned to duty.
Further details on the final day of the trial will be posted as they become available.