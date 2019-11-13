FIRTH – Brett Farnes is the new postmaster for Firth. He has been with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) a little over 10 years.
“I was a carrier in Idaho Falls for six years,” he said. “I then became a supervisor in the Idaho Falls Post Office. I am the permanent postmaster here.”
Farnes was then assigned temporary detail in Firth for the former postmaster.
“I love it here,” he said. “I have a 30-minute commute each way, home and back. It is so relaxing.”
All of Utah and the majority of Idaho are part of the Salt Lake USPS District.
Farnes explained, “When I am not in the office, I will be doing route evaluations. Recently, I was gone a week for a route evaluation in St. George, Utah.”
Speaking of the Firth Post Office, Farnes said, “This is a phenomenal office. The girls in the office — Tanya and Sharon — make this office work.”
Hours at the Firth Post Office are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office is closed one hour for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Basalt office is a manual office; there is no computer to keep track of inventory. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, Monday through Friday. It is also open an hour and one-half each Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Rebecca Moser is the Basalt clerk.
Before working for the USPS, Farnes worked in construction where he was a salesman for BMC West.