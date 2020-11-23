BLACKFOOT — A large group of local vendors decided to open a new business, Bric N Brac Boutique, recently at 733 S. Broadway.
“A group of us got together and decided to open a co-op,” said Gayle Hoover, one of 14 vendors currently at the shop. “There were originally four or five of us and we continued to add on vendors.”
Each vendor has different items in their own spots at the boutique with a vast array of items — antique items, essential oils, homemade items, home decor, gifts, and more.
“You name it, we have it,” Hoover said.
Bric N Brac had its grand opening Oct. 20. Their hours are 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Some vendors buy and resell items, some make and sell items themselves. Some are consultants for skin care companies. There are family heirlooms and one-of-a-kind craft items.
The inspiration was a shop in town on Pacific St. that went out of business, some of the vendors were in that shop and hated to see it go, so they decided to all go together and get a boutique going again under a different name.
“Blackfoot needs a place like this,” Hoover said. “It’s wonderful to stay in town.”
Vendors have been working with items in the area anywhere from 5-15 years.
The list of available items goes on with American doll clothes, crocheted items, some refurbished furniture, a lot of seasonal items, electronics, shoes, clothes, watches, purses, with the vendors having a lot of expertise in a lot of areas.
Hoover said they are close to a full house when it comes to vendors but they do still have room for a few more vendors.
Vendors at the boutique include Kate Knudsen, Melanie Hanni, Chris Buck, Gayle Hoover, Adele Hicks, Jackie Bertell, Nick Seamon, Becky Radenz, Tara Trejo, Nancy Hicks, John Warren, Annette Fahlen, and Vicky Read.