BLACKFOOT — Bingham County commissioners held an emergency meeting with Public Works Director Dusty Whited Wednesday morning to approve work on a bridge on West Riverton Road that goes over the wastewater canal.
Whited said an abutment on one side of the bridge has been undermined from water, and the footing is starting to settle. He planned to hire a contractor to pump concrete underneath and fill that void, which will fill the problem area with concrete all the way to underneath the footing and re-support the footing so the bridge isn’t a concern any longer, which he said should be a permanent fix.
“There is an expansion joint between the abutment and the bridge deck itself, and water has been running through there and putting water behind the abutment, washing underneath the footing with water ending up in the canal itself,” Whited said. “We’ve sealed up the joint so water can’t get down there any more so this doesn’t happen again.”
He said he was waiting for a bid Wednesday morning from a contractor he’d talked to, anticipating the cost being under $5,000.
“I’m not anticipating it being large expense,” Whited said.
The bridge was inspected by the Idaho Transportation Department and the problem was caught by ITD Tuesday, he added.
“They didn’t put any requirements on such as weight limit, it’s not a hazardous situation,” Whited said. “The main precaution involves going into the winter so as it gets colder you can’t pour concrete without heating it, that’s why I thought it was an emergency just to get it done now before winter sets in.”
He anticipated it taking a couple of days to fix the problem.
The county has its own procurement process that is much more stringent than state procurement, Whited said, with anything costing over $1,000 requiring the commissioners’ approval.
“The contractor needed to start immediately, we’re extra cautious on how we spend money,” he added.
County civil attorney John Dewey said Idaho procurement codes probably wouldn’t apply here based on the amount of money involved.
“We don’t have a certain amount of money so it’s sort of question marked, but the code does give an exception in cases of emergency when it’s necessary to safeguard life, health or property. I think this fits,” Dewey said. “In an abundance of caution I felt it was appropriate for the (commissioners) to come together and make a decision whether this was an emergent expenditure.
“When it’s a certain amount of money we go out for bid, but this isn’t too much money under an emergency situation,” said Commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring. “We can get somebody to come get this problem taken care of.”
Dewey said code allows for emergency meetings under similar circumstances.
Lewis gave the motion that it was an emergency situation and to immediately expend funds to safeguard life, health or property and give Whited authority to go forward and bypass county procurement policy.