A new release in theaters this week is the romantic comedy “The Broken Hearts Gallery” written and directed by Natalie Krinsky and executively produced by Selena Gomez and her stage company Stage Six.
This film is about a 20-something who opens an art gallery in New York City after she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend and creates a pop-up space for the items of previous relationships.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out where this film is headed and roughly 15 minutes into the movie, I was about ready to give it up and leave.
I persevered and made it through the movie, but it was not the most enjoyable time I have ever spent in the theater.
I felt that the movie dragged through areas that could have been much better portrayed, but I am sure that since the movie was aimed at a much younger audience than myself, some will find that it has some redeeming attributes. I am just not one of those as I want the movie to be someplace that I can escape to or learn something that I didn’t know or simply be entertained for a couple of hours and enjoy the ambiance of the theater while I am there.
I didn’t get any of that while watching this movie.
There is some objectionable language during the film, but not anything you wouldn’t encounter during a walk through a grocery or department store, just not something I willingly would want to subject myself to.
The film was cast pretty well and even had a part for a forgotten actress in Bernadette Peters, who has been missing from the film world for far too long.
The lead role features Geraldine Viswanathan as Lucy Gulliver and her performance was probably the only thing I will take from the film as a real positive. This young lady did an outstanding job in her role and I am sure we will be hearing much more from her down the road.
The film was originally scheduled for release as early as May of 2020, then put off until June, then July, and finally, when Tri-Star Pictures became involved, the release date was set for Sept. 11 and here we have it.
The show has been picked up by the Blackfoot Movie Mill and it will be showing on a schedule beginning on Friday, Sept. 11.
This show will appeal to many in their late teens and early 20s and may even receive some creditable reviews from critics, but don’t expect that the film will be in theaters for very long. If the show interests you, please make your plans to see the movie early in its release, before it is pulled for a future release on video and DVD.
