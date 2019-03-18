BLACKFOOT — The early season is too early to get too excited about track and field results. Most of the athletes haven’t been outdoors enough to be in mid-season form, let alone thinking about where they rank state-wide and how they might be able to capture a state title.

The results from the Blackfoot Invitational last Thursday were very promising for the Blackfoot teams, especially the girls, who have posted many times that are at or near the top of the state’s 4A best. Keep in mind that these are early season results and many teams, especially those in the Treasure Valley, have been outside for their practices and many of the Blackfoot athletes were setting foot outdoors for the first time this spring.

Team-wise, the Bronco boys finished third behind Rigby and Sugar-Salem, while the girls also finished third behind Rigby and Star Valley.

Boys’ Team Scores

Rigby 221

Sugar-Salem 107.5

Blackfoot 98

Star Valley 82.5

Teton 39

Bonneville 29

Watersprings 18

Girls’ Team Scores

Rigby 193.5

Star Valley 110

Blackfoot 98.5

Sugar-Salem 85

Bonneville 80

Teton 61

Watersprings 1

Boys’ Results

100 Meters

4th Jayden Wistisen Blackfoot 12.15

400 Meters

3rd Daniel Andrade Blackfoot 55.87

4th Jaxon Ball Blackfoot 56.63

800 Meters

1st Austin Despain Blackfoot 2:04.78

1600 Meters

3rd Austin Despain Blackfoot 4:50.53

110 Meter Hurdles

1st Robert Zemp Blackfoot 17.93

300 Meter Hurdles

3rd Robert Zemp Blackfoot 47.09

High Jump

4th Josh Davenport Blackfoot 5-04

4th Jayden Wistisen Blackfoot 5-04

Pole Vault

3rd Landon Abercrombie Blackfoot 10-06

Long Jump

4th Jaxon Hintze Blackfoot 19-00.25

Girls’ Results

200 Meters

2nd Tenleigh Smith Blackfoot 28.46

400 Meters

1st Tenleigh Smith Blackfoot 1:01.34

3rd Marie Dahl Blackfoot 1:07.30

800 Meters

1st Kristen Thomas Blackfoot 2:31.60

100 Meter Hurdles

1st Kinsley Wray Blackfoot 17.66

300 Meter Hurdles

4th Karley Hurst Blackfoot 57.31

4 X 400 Meter Relay

1st Blackfoot (Tenleigh Smith, Kristen Thomas,

Kaitlyn Neff, Piper Phillips) 4:24.42

Shot Put

4th Hadley Humphreys Blackfoot 28-02.5

Discus

3rd Rylee Neff Blackfoot 92.09

Pole Vault

3rd Kiersten Wright Blackfoot 7-00

Long Jump

4th Kaitlyn Neff Blackfoot 14-09

Triple Jump

4th Gracie Anderson Blackfoot 28-07

Best time in 4A in Idaho

Second Best time in 4A in Idaho

