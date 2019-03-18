BLACKFOOT — The early season is too early to get too excited about track and field results. Most of the athletes haven’t been outdoors enough to be in mid-season form, let alone thinking about where they rank state-wide and how they might be able to capture a state title.
The results from the Blackfoot Invitational last Thursday were very promising for the Blackfoot teams, especially the girls, who have posted many times that are at or near the top of the state’s 4A best. Keep in mind that these are early season results and many teams, especially those in the Treasure Valley, have been outside for their practices and many of the Blackfoot athletes were setting foot outdoors for the first time this spring.
Team-wise, the Bronco boys finished third behind Rigby and Sugar-Salem, while the girls also finished third behind Rigby and Star Valley.
Boys’ Team Scores
Rigby 221
Sugar-Salem 107.5
Blackfoot 98
Star Valley 82.5
Teton 39
Bonneville 29
Watersprings 18
Girls’ Team Scores
Rigby 193.5
Star Valley 110
Blackfoot 98.5
Sugar-Salem 85
Bonneville 80
Teton 61
Watersprings 1
Boys’ Results
100 Meters
4th Jayden Wistisen Blackfoot 12.15
400 Meters
3rd Daniel Andrade Blackfoot 55.87
4th Jaxon Ball Blackfoot 56.63
800 Meters
1st Austin Despain Blackfoot 2:04.78
1600 Meters
3rd Austin Despain Blackfoot 4:50.53
110 Meter Hurdles
1st Robert Zemp Blackfoot 17.93
300 Meter Hurdles
3rd Robert Zemp Blackfoot 47.09
High Jump
4th Josh Davenport Blackfoot 5-04
4th Jayden Wistisen Blackfoot 5-04
Pole Vault
3rd Landon Abercrombie Blackfoot 10-06
Long Jump
4th Jaxon Hintze Blackfoot 19-00.25
Girls’ Results
200 Meters
2nd Tenleigh Smith Blackfoot 28.46
400 Meters
1st Tenleigh Smith Blackfoot 1:01.34
3rd Marie Dahl Blackfoot 1:07.30
800 Meters
1st Kristen Thomas Blackfoot 2:31.60
100 Meter Hurdles
1st Kinsley Wray Blackfoot 17.66
300 Meter Hurdles
4th Karley Hurst Blackfoot 57.31
4 X 400 Meter Relay
1st Blackfoot (Tenleigh Smith, Kristen Thomas,
Kaitlyn Neff, Piper Phillips) 4:24.42
Shot Put
4th Hadley Humphreys Blackfoot 28-02.5
Discus
3rd Rylee Neff Blackfoot 92.09
Pole Vault
3rd Kiersten Wright Blackfoot 7-00
Long Jump
4th Kaitlyn Neff Blackfoot 14-09
Triple Jump
4th Gracie Anderson Blackfoot 28-07
Best time in 4A in Idaho
Second Best time in 4A in Idaho