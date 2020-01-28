BLACKFOOT — Wayne Brower has retired as chairman of the board of directors at Bingham Healthcare (Bingham). Brower joined Bingham’s board of directors in 2014. During his time on the board, he was known as a stabilizing force within the organization and as a gentle yet resolute leader.
“I am extremely grateful for Mr. Brower’s dedicated service to Bingham and the leadership he provided on the board,” said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare. “As chairman, he was an important member who offered valuable oversight on important issues and thoughtful consideration of proposed changes to keep Bingham growing. He was a thoughtful and generous leader who contributed immeasurably to his role, and has made a lasting contribution to the hospital and our community.”
Brower’s retirement brings about additional changes to Bingham’s board. New appointments include Gary Baumgartner as chairman (formerly vice chair) and Linda Valentine as vice chair. Layne Van Orden remains as treasurer. In addition, Kevin Kotter, a local businessman with Premier Technology Inc., in Blackfoot, has also joined Bingham’s board as a new member.
Further, Dr. Dan Robinson, board-certified podiatric surgeon at Bingham Healthcare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, was officially sworn in as a board member to fill the board seat designated for the hospital’s chief of medical staff, replacing Dr. David Peterson, orthopedic surgeon at Bingham, past chief of staff.
