BLACKFOOT – Members of the Blackfoot Career Technical Education Committee met on Wednesday for their final meeting before Tuesday’s bond election where they held a third question-and-answer session via Facebook Live.
The previous two sessions were held at the Nuart Theater and allowed members of the community to attend in person to ask their questions, but the final one was solely through Facebook.
Ron Murray, chairman for the BTEC committee, Richard Johnson, Michael Johnson, and Christi Kotter tried to explain any and all aspects of the upcoming bond election for the Blackfoot School District that would not only create Bingham County’s only technical education center, but would also build a new elementary school that would replace I.T. Stoddard Elementary with a larger, more modern school for students to attend.
Furthermore, the new school would not be forced to use modular classrooms to manage the enrollment numbers of the location. Currently, I.T. Stoddard Elementary has 360 students, which is over the capacity for the brick and mortar school and requires two modular classrooms to provide education to those students enrolled at the school. The new school that has been proposed by the BTEC committee would build a new school with a capacity of 450 students and built in a way that would allow additional wings to be built onto the school should it be deemed necessary in the future.
Johnson started by explaining the taxes, which as of late has caused issues and debates on social media over the last week. Johnson broke it down clearly — the current bond rate being paid by the people of Blackfoot for the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center and Ridgecrest Elementary costs $4.03 per $1,000 of assessed property value, and with the new bond the tax rate would drop from $4.03 to $3.76 per $1,000 of assessed value.
He noted that he cannot guarantee that assessed values will not increase but the actual levy rate will not. The goal set forth since the beginning was to not create an increased tax burden on the members of the community and has gone one step further to ensure that this will not happen by no longer seeking the tort levy on the tax bill. Removing this insurance from the levy will lower the total amount requested by the district and in turn will lower the overall cost requested from the taxpayers.
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS
One of the first questions surrounded not around the new project on the ballot but the plans for the future of the high school and the sixth grade school because of the age of the buildings. Kotter turned the time over to Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress to answer the question.
He noted that despite the fact that the buildings are aging, they have been checked and verified that they are in good shape and are more than capable to remain as learning facilities.
The second question was regarding what would be used if there are any surplus funds, and how the funds would be utilized. Kress was given the opportunity to address this topic as well, explaining that the district would use it to provide updates and upkeep to the district’s other facilities, repairing or updating any equipment deemed necessary.
Johnson asked Kress a follow-up question regarding this topic; he asked about the bond equalization program. Kress explained that it is because of the bond equalization program from the state that allows the district the opportunity to have the interest of the levy funded solely by the state and leaves the district only liable to pay for the basis of the bond, not the interest. Essentially, the community will not be liable for any of the amount paid for by the government.
Next was a question regarding adult education at the school and how that would be implemented. Kress noted that the district has always been involved in adult education but it has traditionally been with an at-will process where those who were looking at utilizing the facilities for such would request it through the district and it would go from there. Now, the hope is that it will be tied with the community and the businesses that these programs would theoretically support, focusing on areas that are in high demand in the TEC fields. He noted that this would involve local businesses and community leaders who are part of these programs and would be focused on benefiting the community.
Murray addressed the next question which surrounded ensuring that the to-be-repurposed I.T. Stoddard Elementary building would be brought up to standards on handicap accessibility (ADA Compliant) and is currently only accessible on the first floor for those who are in this category. Murray also reiterated that the schools will be dual purpose, with students at the buildings during the day, night courses or Friday courses for others during non-class times.
Johnson then answered a question regarding how the committee has afforded and paid for the signs, advertisements and other ways of notice to share the information with the public. Johnson noted that his business along with his partner, Katie Harris, has handled the graphic design while Kotter has worked hard with videos, interviews, and social and traditional media work. He noted that they have formed a PAC (political action committee) to push this forward. Richard Johnson wanted the people of the community to know that more than 80 people who have volunteered to take part in this process up to this point and that they are just as big of a part as anyone else. Michael Johnson finalized this question with stating that the district has not funded any of these endeavors and Kress was invited as a guest to this question and answer period for specific answers regarding the school district that the committee would not be able to answer.
A question was then asked regarding the new athletic facilities that will be built and if they will also be able to be used by the public. Kress explained that they — like any other school facility — are primary for the students, but are always open to the community. This means they will be able to be used by the people of the community when the school is not using for the students for practice or a game.
Kotter read the next question to the members from Facebook, asking if they had plans for the process of repurposing I.T. Stoddard into the TEC facility. Murray answered that they have a timeline as well as a plan for how they will conduct the transition. Murray said it will follow the construction of the new elementary school and will create shops on either side of the building that will allow the classroom to be attached to the working area for the students. Murray explained that they will start with 11 TEC programs and will have the capability of expanding seven more programs for a total of 18 TEC programs. The additional programs have not been determined at this time, but there have been requests for many different disciplines.
“What is the process once the bond passes,” was the next question. Kress answered that on March 10, the next step begins. That is creating a detailed budget for what, when, and where as well as the beginning of community involvement sessions where members of the district will be invited to provide their input on the next stages. Kress noted that there will be ground breaking on the project this summer.
The last area addressed by the members of the committee as well as Kress surrounded the supplemental levy that the district will be seeking on the same ballot. The supplemental levy funds are used for staffing and budgeting, the bond funds are for building new schools. Kress explained that they are not interchangeable and both are necessary for a successful school district. Supplemental levies have become standard practice for districts since 1987 when they first became a necessity for districts to supplement their state tax dollars.
MARCH 9 VOTING DAY
Members of the community are able to report to their respective precinct locations and vote for or against the bond and the supplemental levy for Blackfoot. To vote for the Blackfoot bond and levy, you must reside in the school district.
Snake River will be seeking a supplemental levy as well for voters in their district.
Shelley will be seeking a bond from the voters in their district. The Shelley bond will be in lieu of a supplemental levy or facilities levy and is sought after to fund major projects between now and when they expect that they will need to invest in a new high school.