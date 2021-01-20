BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Technical Education Center Committee will be holding a public forum at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, following their 6:30 p.m. meeting. The BTEC committee meeting is open to the public but they urge those who would like questions answered to join them during the public forum section being held afterward.
Their meetings are held weekly at the Nuart Theater and provide information regarding the efforts of passing a bond that would build a new elementary school near the Blackfoot High School Soccer Complex, repurpose IT Stoddard Elementary into a Technical Education Center, and many other areas to benefit from the bond as well. The committee has worked over the past six months in efforts to provide enough information to the general public regarding the total cost of the bond, the cost to the taxpayer, and what will be gained in the community if it the bond passes.
Unlike supplemental levies and other ballot initiatives that only require a simple majority, the bonding process requires a super majority of 66.7% of the votes being in favor to pass. In essence, that means that one “no” vote can cancel out two “yes” votes. In efforts to prevent no votes that are decided solely on it being a tax on property, the BTEC committee continues to share information surrounding the bond and what all will benefit from a bond passing.
Part of the group’s goal from the start was to find parameters that the entire think tank felt was acceptable. The first hurdle was finding a dollar amount that would not be a tax increase above what people are paying currently with the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, presented by Ben Dixon. Dixon put his foot down early, explaining that there is no way he would support a tax increase above what he is paying currently, and he believes others will feel the same way. The rest of the think tank at the time agreed, especially with the country still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. After Dixon had spoken, many different ideas were thrown out for discussion. From ideas of a new high school to wanting to renovate the heating and cooling systems in the schools, many areas were in position to benefit from the bond. After the numbers were presented, certain things had to be put to the wayside in efforts to keep the total bond amount under the previous tax burden.
Following information provided by the district’s financial advisor, they learned that they would be able to achieve the goals set out by the committee including some of the different wants that had been placed on hold while waiting for an answer. Once the answer was received, they learned they would be able to bond for an amount large enough to achieve the two primary goals as well as have enough to build the above-ground atrium in front of the old gym that would work as a commons area, lunch room, and gathering space for students; be able to repair the track correctly because currently the high school cannot hold a track meet; and light the baseball/softball fields as well as create at least one lighted soccer field.
The public forum will be held in person and broadcast on the BTEC Committee Facebook page via Facebook Live. Tune in or join in person to ask questions from the committee.