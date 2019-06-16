POCATELLO — The world of bull riding is a culture all its own. It is the most popular event at most rodeos, hence the reason they save it for last in any rodeo lineup. Most bull riders are under 6 feet tall, and very seldom do you find a rider that weighs over 180 pounds.
They are the first to flash you a smile and say hello, and for the most part, they don’t have a mean bone in their body.
Why then, do you think they are so willing to throw a leg over the back of a 2,500-pound, snorting, smelly, angry animal like a bucking bull?
“I think that it is a culture that we grow up in,” said Garrett Remington, a local bull rider. “We all grew up on ranches or in a family that rodeos, and it just becomes what you do. Then, when you first step off a bull after hearing that horn, there is no better feeling in the world. You have just beat the unbeatable — a big old bull that would like nothing more than to kill you, and you beat him.”
There is a certain brotherhood among bull riders. It is more than just camaraderie and being friends. It is almost akin to being in a secret society that only bull riders can get into and like they share the secret to life and it all revolves around the bull — the next bull that you have to ride.
You can see the bull riders on the fence behind the chutes, cheering each other on and actually cheering against the bull.
They all want to win, but more than that, they want each other to be successful and beat the bull.
“We all like the challenge, that is a big part of it,” said Wyatt Remington, who competed in the Idaho High School Rodeo Finals in Pocatello that wrapped up Saturday and is Garrett Remington’s nephew. “It is like when you are on a football or basketball team, you want each other to be successful because as a team, you can beat the other guys. In this case, the other guys are the bulls, and they are dangerous and they could hurt you pretty bad, so we root for each other and we pull for each other, because nobody wants the bulls to win.”
At the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals, there were 27 contestants, each one trying to win the title of champion bull rider, but there are more than 100 bulls waiting their turn to try and stomp a bull rider into the ground and keep him from ever riding again.
The odds are probably in the favor of the bulls, but the riders keep stepping up and taking their turn at making the eight seconds and posting a score, and when they do, the first ones to congratulate and compliment a rider on his feat is a fellow rider. Sure, the crowd goes wild, especially when a good score is posted, but the handshake from a fellow rider always means more, with the possible exception of the hug from Mom at the end of the competition.
“Bull riding is a lifestyle that we have all chosen, and we will all ride until we just can’t do it anymore,” Garrett Remington said. “It is what we all enjoy doing, and at the end, the bruises and the broken bones and whatever other injury we might have is simply the price that we are willing to pay for the satisfaction of having a good ride and posting a good score.”
Injuries are a fact of life in bull riding. It isn’t a matter of whether or not a rider is going to have an injury; it is simply a matter of when.
Most facilities that have bull riding as an event, also have top notch paramedics available, and they are on the spot first hand when a rider goes down. They are the first-responders and are at the rider’s side within seconds of him hitting the ground.
“I had just started back this spring and broke my collarbone about three weeks before the District 4 rodeo series started,” Wyatt Remington said. “I wanted to ride in the first performance so bad, but I couldn’t get medical clearance until like the third weekend. I was tentative when I first started back, but when my grandpa said to start enjoying myself on the back of a bull or quit riding, it turned my season around.”
Wyatt Remington is a third-generation, District 4 bull riding champion, following his father, Ramey, and his uncle Garrett as winners of the champions buckle.
He is in the running for the state title and hopes to be the first Remington to post a Idaho state championship in his family.
One thing is for sure, he is in the conversation when it comes to who has had the best Idaho state rodeo to date, and if it is up to him, he would rather ride a bull than compete in any of the other dozen or so events at the rodeo.
Wyatt Remington is a bull rider, and he will flash that smile of his as he throws a leg over the back of a bull that outweighs him by more than 2,300 pounds.