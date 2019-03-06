Part 2 of 2
BLACKFOOT -- In 2014, the entire matter regarding the Blackfoot School District and its bus route bid process was seemingly settled and all that remained was to issue the contracts and get the students of the district to their respective schools on the first day of school.
Current Superintendent Brian Kress, who at the time was the business manager of the school district, offered these comments regarding the information that was considered in the processing of the whole process:
“I thought that Superintendent Struhs really only had three options regarding this whole matter,” Kress said. “He could have found Teton Stage Lines in violation of bidding protocol and award all 10 routes to the second highest bidder. Secondly, he could hold Teton Stage Lines responsible to service all 10 routes, which in all likelihood they would not be able to do and when on the first day of school, the routes were not serviced, it would void the entire contract. Third, entertain the proposal made by Teton Stage Lines and try to mediate this already convoluted process.”
Meeting minutes from a meeting held on August 29, 2014, between Struhs, Melissa Carrasco and the remaining transportation contractors indicate Struhs communicated the request from Teton Stage Lines and all parties agreed, in principal, to accept the six relinquished routes. Also, an email from Struhs to the Blackfoot School Board members dated September 3, 2014, indicated he had communicated the compromise to the board and that all transportation routes were being serviced.
In summary, the school board initially made the decision to award 10 routes to the second-lowest bidder due to some concerns expressed by the district transportation director. The awarding of those 10 routes to the second-lowest bidder was appealed by the contractor that had submitted the lowest bid. Upon hearing the appeal by Teton Stage Lines, the board approved the rebidding of the 10 routes in question. The board later approved the lowest bid for each of those 10 routes. This proposal was accepted by the other transportation contractors and the superintendent. This decision was communicated to the board members by the superintendent.
“I think that some clarification needs to be made at this time,” Kress said. “Had the initial board decision to award all 10 routes to the second-lowest bidder been the final result, this would likely have cost the school district even more money than is currently being discussed. Secondly, had Teton Stage Lines been required to fulfill all 10 routes, there existed a high likelihood buses for those 10 routes would not have been running on the first day of school, however, this is not for certain. Thirdly, had the superintendent or board forced Teton Stage Lines to relinquish all 10 routes due to an inability to fulfill the commitment, all 10 routes would have been awarded to the second lowest bidder with the same result as option #1. Fourth, the compromise accepted by the transportation contractors was likely the best outcome for a very difficult issue that lasted the entirety of the 2014 summer and, as noted by the board minutes, was covered by the local media.”
In summary, the annual cost differences due to the compromise made by the contractors and accepted by Superintendent Struhs shows that the annual cost was relatively minimal. There is a difference between the state obligation and the district obligation between the lowest bidder scenario and the compromise scenario. The State of Idaho reimburses educational school transportation at 85%. The remaining 15% is left to the District to cover through other means.
“On average, the district obligation is approximately $2,650 per year,” Kress said. “Understand, I am not trying to minimize the amount, but note in the annual budget between $24 million and $25 million which comprises approximately 0.01% of the annual budget. Regarding which budget lines were affected by the this decision, there is no realistic way to answer that question. While recovering from our deficit, we did our best to meet the needs of the district first and foremost.”
An additional comment was made by Kress when addressing the conclusion of the process that resulted in the contracts that were awarded to the various transportation contractors.
“While I was not a full participant in the events five years ago, I can certainly understand why the decisions were made in the manner that they were,” Kress said. “The phrase 'hindsight is 20/20' certainly comes to mind when discussing this issue. I know very well how difficult this process was for those involved. In the end, I am not sure there was a single right answer. The decision was made to allow the district to move forward and provide transportation for our students.”
Upon review of the school board minutes from January 22, a lot of cloudy issues come to light.
Kress had made a number of comments and explanations regarding the transportation contracts and had made a recommendation to the board to extend the contract for an additional five years.
Following is a portion of those minutes:
'Fast forward five years to the present. At the time of the October 2018 meeting, I was fully aware of a lingering conflict and did my best to ensure all board members understood the dilemma in which we are currently found. Since the October 2018 meeting, I have consulted with legal counsel, I have spoken with all transportation contractors, I have thoroughly investigated information pertaining to the issue, and I have consulted those district staff members who are involved with transportation decisions (Mr. Wilson and Mrs. Nichols). As a result, I have come to the following conclusions: 1. Three different outcome were communicated to three different entities. 2. The previous district leader did not have the authority to either dismiss or guarantee a five year extension on our transportation contracts. 3. The board is free to make a decision regarding the transportation contracts that is in the best interest of the district.
"With these conclusions in mind, I have spent the better part of a month reflecting on this decision and I am prepared to make a recommendation to the board. I recommend to the board that you approve the five-year extension for all transportation contracts. I offer the following rationale: 1. The purpose of an extension is to reward both the district and the contractors for maintaining a positive relationship. Strong relationships with business partners and community members are essential to the success of any school district. As the superintendent, I have been pleased with all of our transportation contractors. When issues have arisen, they have responded both quickly and supportively to address the concerns. I currently have no complaints for any of our contractors. 2. While I believe wholeheartedly in the 'American' ideal of fair competition through the bidding process, the process is unpredictable. We are currently halfway through a full financial recovery. Yes, we are out of the negative, but there is still much to accomplish. Approving the five-year extension will allow the district to better control the cost of the contract. Currently we award annual increases based on the CPI (Consumer Price Index; Cost of Living Increase), over the years the annual increases have ranged from 1.9% to 3.0%. For me, the predictability of an annual CPI increase is much easier to control than a new bidding process. 3. The final point that shaped my recommendation is that with the approval of a five year extension, no contractor loses routes. Granted, no one has the opportunity to gain routes, but with the manner in which this process was handled by previous district leadership I feel it is more important that no one loses a route.'"
Following the recommendations, it was opened up for discussion by the board. Many topics were discussed including a question from Mercado, who asked, “Are these 5 year contracts one time only, or will they keep being extended?”
Kress concluded that it would be a one-time thing that is offered after each rebid process if warranted.
Sonya Harris said that she had no extra information about this topic, no paper work, or anything else that would give her a benefit above anyone else. She admitted that she spoke with Melissa Nichols and asked her if she was aware of any problems that any of these companies had in the past few years that would indicate that they weren't doing a good job. Nichols said she was not aware of anything. Harris told Nichols that Kress had asked board members to bring any more questions that they might have so she asked Nichols if she had any suggestions for questions. Melissa told her that she didn't know of anything that Harris should look into. Nichols let her know that Kress needed to know that she had been there, so Harris sent Kress a text to let him know. She stated that she respected Mary Jo's opinion, however those routes that were bid by Donavan Harrington came in at a lower price and that they have to remember that he did not end up fulfilling those routes. The price isn't really the issue, it's what did it cost the district in the end. We have seen that the price generally goes up at a rebid and this is one of the reasons Harris doesn't want to take the chance with public money. She also asked about the statement made by Kress that says that there were “three different outcomes communicated to three different entities.” Harris said that she was only aware of two different outcomes, the promise to extend or not to extend. Board members explained that the third was the board not being aware of the other things that had happened. Kress said that he believed the former district leader informed the board that all was well. Harris said that to her knowledge that was not recorded anywhere as she read through all the board minutes. Board members explained that the information wasn't presented at board member. Harris said that if the board knew, it should have happened in open meeting. The superintendent and other board members agreed with her. Harris commented that going forward we have to be sure that our superintendent doesn't bind a future board. Wren stated that in fairness to Harrington, when the bids were awarded, he only had a couple of days before school was starting and didn't have the equipment. Mr. Wren said he analyzed everything, and he agrees with the superintendent and would like to extend the contracts for another five years. Everyone will keep the routes that they have and no one will lose one. He asked for a motion.
Mary Jo Marlow moved that the board of trustees rebid all district transportation contracts for the next five years. The motion failed due to the lack of a second.
Sonya Harris moved that the board of trustees extend all district transportation contracts for the next five years as recommended by Kress. Bonnie Hepworth seconded the motion. Hepworth, Harris, Mercado and Wren voted aye. Marlow voted nay. The motion passed.
The board went into Executive Session at 7:50 p.m.
Present were board members previously listed, Brian Kress, Ryan Wilson, and JaNae Smith. Kress told board members about complaints against staff involved in extracurricular programs.
At 8:05 p.m. Kress, Wilson and Smith were excused from executive session in order for the board to discuss the superintendent's evaluation. After their discussion, Kress was invited back into the meeting.
The board reconvened into open session at 9:22 p.m.
Marlow moved that the board of trustees approve Kress' evaluation and extend his superintendent contract for one additional year. Hepworth seconded the motion. Hepworth, Marlow, Mercado, and Wren all voted aye. Harris voted nay. The motion passed.
-----
CONCLUSION: In an interview Tuesday at the Bingham County Chronicle office, current board Chairman Dewane Wren said, "Board members have every right to disagree, question, and vote based on their beliefs. Whether you vote in the majority or minority, you move on.
"I'm hoping these issues can be put behind us, focus on the positive, and move ahead."