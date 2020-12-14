BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency has been questioned on social media recently regarding its projects. Some of the questions that have sparked conversation include where the funding comes from, where it goes, and who can receive the funds.
Urban renewals have remained some of the least understood agencies in Idaho statutes. Urban renewal is the process of taking undesirable land that may otherwise be forgotten and bolsters the specified area with specialized grants to develop it for commercial use. The goal is to remove blight and encourage economic development with strategic investing in local businesses through the granting process with expected returns through increased value in the tax base.
To ensure they handle this correctly, districts are drawn up where growth would be preferable in comparison to what is currently there or not there. Using specific tools and growth models, decisions and projects can be derived from expected community sprawl.
BURA has been in place since 1992 with its first district being part of Meridian Street and Parkway Avenue. The developing area had a 20-year lifespan and finished with nearly 314 acres of land involved in the district.
The first district proved to be a success, taking a $1.8 million tax base and increasing it to $19.8 million by drawing business to the area, according to BURA’S 2020 annual report. The district attracted 12 employers and created more than 140 jobs.
In the Meridian/Parkway district, of the 14 new businesses drawn to the area, C-A-L Ranch created the largest business, measuring in at nearly 25,000 square feet and creating a large job pool. Others in the area have grown as well, including Idaho Central Credit Union.
The downtown district was started in 1997 and is set to retire in December of 2022. However, due to increased interest in businesses moving into the traditional downtown area, BURA has been exploring the options of seeking a bond as well as an extension to the district.
To date, the district has added 15 new employers, created 129 jobs, and increased the tax base by over $15.5 million, which does not include the prospective tax gains from pending projects and prospective projects contingent on reception of funds.
Assuming the bond process takes place and passes, it has been calculated by Bart Brown that BURA would be able to pay the bond in nearly half the time and would be able to fund the Get Found First project, the Teton House, and the Milmor.
The Teton House and Milmor both have funds incoming, but to provide the dollars to Get Found First for their large project, funds would need to be acquired to guarantee that they could aid them in the project.
The downtown district has seen major traffic from tourists following renovations conducted in the area and reports say local businesses have seen increased foot traffic that has been above and beyond what was expected, the hope being that the work in downtown will continue to drive tourism and foot traffic for the businesses in the area.
The final urban renewal district that has been designated is the Riverview District. The Riverview District was created in conjunction with the desire of attracting Premier Technology to Blackfoot in efforts of increasing the job market and the tax value of an area that was not being utilized.
Since the start of the Riverview District, the taxing value started at $390,731 and is now at $26 million. Now, 15 years later since the start of the Riverview District, Premier Technology continues to grow and is looking to expand as they prepare for the Small Nuclear Reactor project they are the lead contractor on for the Idaho National Laboratory.
For analysis, the total taxable value prior to BURA creating their districts was $14.7 million but because of the renewal efforts the taxable value is nearly $74 million, a total increase of $59 million in the past 28 years in three areas that otherwise may have not been developed or falling further into disarray.
The increased tax base provides a larger pool of tax dollars in these districts to continue to fund the agency — in turn, funding future projects in the designated districts. Concerns have started to appear on social media where members of the community show concern and interest in the process created by BURA. There are some misconceptions regarding how the funds are spent and what goes into the process.
BURA requires verifiable data regarding the amount being requested as well as matching funds to a certain percent as well as progress reports from those who are receiving funds. There are no blank checks being written and those requesting funds go through the same process today as they had in past.
One of the more prominent questions posted has been regarding the districting process. When designating a district, there is a set process involving the members that make up the BURA board as well as their recommendation being presented to the city council. The council also is who appoints a new member to the board when that time comes, who decides if a bond is a possibility, and is the overseeing body for the agency, even though they work independent of one another.
There is one other piece to the puzzle that may also supply some needed information. When trying to attract new, bigger businesses to an area, often there are certain courtesies presented, sometimes businesses are granted large tax breaks for a set period of time, allowing them to focus on driving business rather than making enough to pay taxes. These tax breaks are common practice in government, and continue to push growth in Blackfoot. BURA does not get to decide if there is a tax break for a potential business coming to the city.
One last question that was posted in social media involved their meeting times. They generally meet the first Tuesday of the month at 7 a.m. The meeting is held in the Blackfoot City Council chambers and the public is welcome to attend.
Scott Reese is the chairman with Jason Moulton being the vice chairman, county Commissioner Whitney Manwaring sits on the board as well, alongside Chase McCallister, city councilman Bart Brown, and Wayne Mikesell as the voting members of this board with Ginette Manwaring as treasurer, and Janis Groesbeck as their clerk.