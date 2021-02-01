BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) has canceled its second consecutive meeting following Gov. Brad Little’s reduction of meeting sizes on Dec. 13.
BURA operates as a board that creates districts of interest to aid in the progression or restoration of business through the process of providing blight, economic development, and façade grants to business owners through an application process.
In the most recent BURA meeting Dec. 5, the board was working through the process of seeking a bond to bolster the finances for the Downtown District that is slated to retire in the next few years. That bond, if it were to be accepted and passed, would provide the funds for three major projects in the downtown district estimated to increase not only the amount of business traffic in the area but also increase the number of jobs in Blackfoot by a substantial margin.
Both the Teton House restaurant and marketing company Get Found First anticipate substantial hiring as well as a providing more life to the downtown area of Blackfoot.
Get Found First is a business started by two Blackfoot residents that has expanded to upward of 50 employees with hopes of growing further. They deal with clientele such as Google who regularly have representatives meet with owners Katie Harris and Michael Johnson. They expressed great interest in the downtown area and have been in the process of purchasing the former M&H Office Supply building where they want to restore it to its original form, including the vaulted domed ceiling and the original brick. Their entire project and relocation of their major headquarters hinges on whether the bond that BURA is exploring comes through.
The Teton House has made movement forward with the purchase of their location, the former New Frontier. Leo Hancock, owner and operator of the Teton House, noted that they were able to come to an agreement on the property and would be moving forward with the next stages for the location.
The Teton House was first introduced to Blackfoot in the business center near Walmart and provided a different type of dining experience to the city. The food served was that of a shirt-and-tie location without the pressure of being in formal wear. His project also hinges on the acquisition of the bond.
BURA Chairman Scott Reese along with city attorney Garrett Sandow made the recommendation prior to the January and February meetings taking place to cancel the meetings to remain in compliance with the governor’s order and will continue to plan for meetings for their scheduled first Tuesday of every month with hopes that the gathering limitations on governmental meetings are raised or lifted.