BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency met Tuesday morning and heard possible answers to their funding dilemma.
BURA has its funds tied up in projects already committed through the end of the allotted taxing time, but if they are approved to seek a bond from the Blackfoot City Council, they will have the ability to help finish some business projects that are on the table, or approved with contingency on financing.
Bart Brown, who serves on the BURA board and is the general manager of the Blackfoot branch of D.L. Evans Bank, had some rough numbers in a spreadsheet to explain the options available to the board, assuming the city council provides its blessing.
Brown went into depth with his explanation stating that it would be possible to do a 10-year bond for the sum of the projects plus the cost for bonding. If they are allowed to go forward, the bonding process will provide the funds to complete the projects on the table as well as providing an extended taxing length on the district which should see increased values, increasing the amount of funds derived from the district.
As Brown explained the process and the potential amounts needed to fulfill the projects approved on contingency, he also explained that they should be able to pay the 10-year bond off in five years based on his calculations. Moreover, it was expressed in the meeting that it would open the option to provide the excessive funds back to the city, which could lead to lower property tax levy amounts.
Although completely hypothetical, the amount they would have to bond for would be $1.6 million to cover all the costs for bonding, and put enough money in the accounts to pay the bonding bill either annually or twice a year, depending on the stipulations of the bond.
Each member of the board expressed interest in extending the district through the bonding process, expressing in their previous meeting that they are pleased to see the downtown district growing the way it has. The members also showed interest in helping these businesses build into something that will better Blackfoot.
The bonding process requires approval by the city council before they can begin the search for a bonding agent. According to Brown, they have one that is willing to start the process as soon as it is approved and says they are confident of being able to complete the process in about 30 days, which was news to the board who expected 60-90 days on a bond. If the city council approves the extension, BURA will receive tax funds for the next 10 years from the district.