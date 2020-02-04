BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency awarded a $10,000 grant Tuesday morning to Teton House Restaurant owners Leo Hancock and his partner Danielle Dexter to have an engineering and design study done on the historic Frontier Building at 80 N. Broadway in downtown Blackfoot.
The reason for the grant is to see if the building will be acceptable as the new Teton House Restaurant. Zac Fillmore, owner of Perspective Design Studios, was the main presenter as he shared a drawing of what the Frontier Building would look like after the remodel.
Hancock mentioned that the restaurant would have 25 employees. Besides the Teton House Restaurant, the space would include two retail spaces and two Airbnb apartments upstairs. The building has 19,500 square feet of usable space.
Teton House opened in late April last year at 1217 Parkway Dr. It closed at that location late last year due to building issues, Hancock said.
The subject of downtown was the main focus of the BURA meeting. Members talked about the focus of downtown and how to bring it back to life. They commented that since BURA is helping on one side of Broadway, it makes sense to do the other side also.
McAllister talked about living in the New Frontier as a child and growing up to own it himself. Even though he doesn’t own it anymore, he said his memories are wonderful and he shared what he knew about the building and its pros and cons. He pointed out that the paintings within the bar and the old potato sacks were probably worth more than the building itself.
Hancock pointed out that he plans to keep the building as historical as possible.
Justin Olesen looked on as they talked about his project in the old Milmor Hotel. Hancock said he has talked to Olesen about putting his restaurant in the Milmor once it is up and going. However, they pointed out that to redo one side of the street and have an old building that needs fixing up on the other side doesn’t make sense.
Olesen said he is working with a bank to get a loan that he needs in order to receive the grant money of $1.2 million from BURA to remodel and update the Milmor.
If these two projects actually come to life, downtown Blackfoot would have a new look and feel. The hope is that more retail businesses will return to the downtown area with a return to more of a thriving business district there.
Other business from Tuesday’s meeting included a motion to approve a facade grant for Chris Cannon.
The mayor’s update included talk about plans of turning the old swimming pool into a recreation center and the efforts that have been made to study the possibilities of that happening. A growth plan for Blackfoot will be discussed at a future special meeting in two weeks. Mayor Marc Carroll also mentioned that the main project of the city at the moment involves $14 million being put into the city’s water treatment plant. He said this will be an 18-month project.