BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) held their monthly meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss current business and to announce that they have officially received the funds for the bond they sought for the Downtown District.
BURA had voted last year to seek out a bond that would increase the amount of funds in the account for the Downtown District which continues to see more and more interest from local business. A BURA district is an area mapped out that a specified amount of property taxes for those inside the district are charged and the funds are put into an account for the members of the board to vote to approve or deny grant applications from businesses inside the district. The districts are voted upon by the members of BURA, but are finalized by the Blackfoot City Council for the final decision.
Since its inception, BURA has had a total of three districts, with the Meridian District being the only one that has retired. The Downtown District will be the next to retire and will be followed by the Riverview District as the final of the three.
Ginette Manwaring, treasurer for BURA, announced that they planned in their bonding process to incorporate $50,000 for the opportunity to maintain facade grants in the Downtown District while the large three projects — the Milmor, Teton House, and Get Found First — are completed. There are two other smaller projects taking place in the Downtown District as well with the Mickelsen reconstruction of the former Maple Street Laundry building and the future home and staging area of Blackhawk BBQ in the old Texaco station.
The $50,000 in the account for the continued offering of facade grants will be a finite amount with the reality of “when it’s gone, it’s gone.” According to Manwaring, the decision to include these funds into the bond was to allow BURA the opportunity to provide to those businesses in the Downtown District while the remaining years dwindle.
The bond total was $1.6 million and was deposited into the BURA account this week. The majority of the bond is already spoken for with the Teton House, Get Found First, Blackhawk BBQ, Maple Street, and the Milmor Hotel pulling the majority of those funds. The funds are distributed to the grantees for invoices provided to BURA and during their meeting, they questioned some of the invoice totals for the Maple Street project, and would vote to approve the financials with the contingency on requesting more documentation from Mickelsen before paying the invoices.
Manwaring also announced that they have the funds in the Riverview District’s account to pay the initial bond requested to form the BURA district where Premier Technology is located. Currently, they owe approximately $500,000 to the bond and have over $700,000 in the Riverview District account.
Manwaringsaid it may be best served to pay the bond off early seeing as there has not been any movement by anyone in the city to approach BURA for funds for a business project in the Riverview District. Members of the board agreed that it would be a good option to pay the Riverview bond off early, but because it was not an action item, no actions were allowed to be motioned upon.
She then explained that they will be able to pay the newly acquired bond in the Downtown District off early as well based on the figures that board member Bart Brown worked up. Manwaring noted that they also have the option to allow the bonds to continue as is and offer more options to the community, but would mean that the bonds would last longer.
The members of BURA were made aware of a new facade grant application with a quoted amount of $5,800, which they voted to provide the match amount of $2900, leaving $47,100 in the available facade grant funds. Those interested in requesting a grant for their business facade and reside inside one of the districts are encouraged to request the information from BURA.