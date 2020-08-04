BLACKFOOT – Zac Fillmore addressed the Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency Tuesday morning regarding the status of both the Milmor Hotel and Teton House projects for which he has been hired as the design engineer.
Starting with the Teton House, Fillmore explained that Leo Wallace, owner and operator of the restaurant, has been working diligently in efforts to secure the documents and funds to purchase the building currently known as the New Frontier bar.
According to correspondence between Fillmore and Wallace, the documents and funds have been delayed due to COVID-19 issues with the bank that he has decided to work with in this endeavor. BURA member Bart Brown spoke about the situation and explained to the rest of the board that Wallace will be able to secure the funds as it is through D.L. Evans Bank that he has contracted.
Chase McCallister, a member of BURA whose family owned the building where the New Frontier is located until the early 2000s, explained that he has spoken with the owners because of a long-time working history with the couple, and they are willing to start the contract process with Wallace as soon as he presents earnest money.
McCallister, who was not in attendance of the last few meetings, wanted to verify that he understood the minutes from those meetings, and asked why Wallace wanted that location when there are other more suitable locations in his opinion. Fillmore explained that it was because of the location in conjunction to the plans of the Milmor.
As for the Milmor, owner Justin Oleson attended the meeting as well and explained that he has not gone forward with the renovations and economic development of the building because he wanted more information regarding the potential addition of a parking structure behind his building.
Oleson said he would donate the land to build a parking structure, but would need to know as soon as possible so he can have new drafting plans created that incorporates the changes necessary to allow the garage.
Fillmore supported Oleson’s statement, explaining that it takes some time to draft or modify plans.
The comment led into the final major point on the agenda; BURA will extend the timelines on all projects by up to six months because of delays caused by COVID-19.
The members then discussed finances, where they said they are currently out of finances for the remainder of the year in their downtown district area, but still have funds in the Riverview account. City Attorney Garrett Sandow said they may want to look into requesting an extension on the Riverview district, and then explained the steps needed to achieve it.
BURA is funded by tax dollars and is earmarked for the specific agency. Questions and concerns about why it goes into economic development have risen in recent months, but the goal is to create a pay-it-forward style system. Increasing development in an area increases the tax base, which in turn creates funds from tax dollars for the continued economic development, which in turn returns even more funds to the tax base.