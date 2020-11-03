BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency held its monthly meeting Tuesday morning and heard updates from three projects that are currently in the process of solidifying details on different parts of their progress.
Starting with Teton House, owner Leo Hancock provided the updates that BURA had been asking his construction manager, Zak Filmore, regarding the status of the acquisition of the property of the New Frontier.
Filmore, in previous meetings, continued to assure the members of BURA that Hancock was trying to work a deal with the owners of the property and was hitting walls in the real estate process. However, his latest update to the board was that he is under contract on the property with the money placed in escrow and the confirmation documents had been forwarded to Bart Brown.
Hancock has had Filmore filling in for him over the past few months because he has recently opened another location in the Coeur d’Alene area and has been spending increased time away from his original location in Menan. Hancock plans to hire 50 employees, some part-time others full-time, and to do a complete remodel of the building.
Michael Johnson, Michael Tominaga, and Katie Harris also spoke with the board regarding their business, Get Found First. Johnson started the dialogue by explaining that they have some increased blight issues that they were originally unaware of with the former M&H Office Supply building.
They are finding pieces of granite that are not being supported properly and expect the cost to remove it, a sign that it is extremely dilapidated, and some supports to be substantially more costly than originally anticipated.
Get Found First had already applied for all three types of grants provided by BURA including a façade, blight, and economic development. All three of these grants have different things that the funds can be used for, where blight is used to remove dilapidated or failing exterior things, façade grants are used for the business front to provide a new look to an older location, and economic development can be used for interior remodeling.
All three grants were approved last month on the contingency that BURA would be able to secure the funds through an extension of the Downtown District through the bonding process. They had requested a total of $527,000 from BURA through the three grants but some increased costs for blight removal increase the prospective amount needed to be closer to $600,000. Members of BURA discussed the increase and made a motion to allow the amount to not exceed $600,000 with the amount still relying on the contingency of receiving the bond.
Adding to the mix that they want to get a jump start on the project, Johnson asked for updates on whether BURA would have an idea on the bond in the near future so they know if they need to back out of the deal on the location. They have the funds and financial clout to purchase the building but will not be making that large of an investment in a location without some assurances that they will have the complete support of BURA.
Get Found First currently employs nearly 50 local employees and intends to add at least 16 more jobs after the transition phase is complete. Their goal is to be able to house all of their employees in one location rather than having a large majority working remotely. They want to remodel the building and restore it to boast its architectural appearance including domed ceilings and original brick.
Zak Filmore filled in for Justin Oleson regarding the Milmor at the meeting as well. Filmore came prepared with some plans for the first stages of the remodel which included an ADA compliant elevator and new stairs located on the west side of the building. He explained that they are in the process of finding the right elevator company and are exploring the option of a modular system that is installed as an all-in-one.
Filmore noted that the elevator is a large step forward on the project and could be the stepping stone between the current status of downtown and the exploration of an underground parking structure because the infrastructure would already be in place. He also alluded to the idea of a new building being built in the future where the current Milmor parking lot is located and explained that the elevator could be used to access both buildings. Although neither of those projects are planned, they are not out of the realm of possibilities for the future of Blackfoot.
Following the updates from the three applicants, the time was turned over to Ginette Manwaring to share some information regarding the possible acquisition of the Bingham County Road and Bridge Shop that is across the street on Frontage Road from Premier Technology. Manwaring explained that along with Vice Chair Jason Moulton they had met with Doug Sayer regarding the expansion of Premier Technology and their plans for the Small Nuclear Reactor project they will be working on.
According to Manwaring, Premier Technology will be in need of two office building locations going into the project over the next five years and will state that just for the systematic growth of his business, they are in need of more space not including their subcontractors for SNR project.
The county is currently building a new Road and Bridge shop near the Central Transfer Station and will be vacating the building in the winter, weather permitting.
According to County Commissioner Whitney Manwaring, they have had an appraisal conducted for the current shop and it came back at over $800,000 which is $200,000 more than what Ginette figured would be available in the Riverview Budget to purchase the location. What this entails would be an agreement between the county and the City of Blackfoot to allow BURA to purchase the building below the appraised value so it could then be used to add to the Riverview district and increase taxable growth in the area.
Ginette also stated that Sayer expressed the need for at least 100 more employees once the expansion takes place, but rumors have been heard of more than 300 new employees being needed by the end of the SNR project.
She also stated that Sayer would like to provide a presentation to the members of BURA so they understand what he is working to accomplish with the building and the growth of his employee base.
The members of the board expressed interest in having a work meeting surrounding the projects that are currently in the pipeline, but wavered to have Sayer meet at the same time as the others because of not wanting to under- or overshadow any other project. Instead, the decision was to keep the two districts’ meetings separate so the information presented could be weighed more individually.
The next BURA meeting will be held Dec. 1.