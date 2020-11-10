BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency has provided its report regarding the financial benefits created by the three districts that have been created in the city.
The Idaho Urban Renewal statute provides opportunities for local governments to aid in the economic development process. The idea behind urban renewal is to bolster the market value of property in the area to lower the overall burden on the taxpayers by spreading the responsibility around.
Through the process of creating a district, a boundary is decided upon that otherwise may go undeveloped without creating a support network. From infrastructure to investments by the agency, multiple tools are available to BURA through the state statute to aid in development. The area selected must meet certain criteria to be deemed a renewal district. The funds collected are generated through a process known as Tax Increment Financing (TIF) which provides the funds to continue in the aiding of the development.
The funds provided to BURA through the taxing process in the districts are added into their budget to provide grants to businesses inside that boundary in efforts of strengthening the tax base as well as providing aid that would otherwise be unavailable to business in that area.
Urban renewal agencies are also allowed to bond for dollars and pay them back with tax dollars, extend projects, purchase buildings or property that is considered blighted or undesirable for development, or offer prospective companies to share in improvements that would encourage or recruit investments that would otherwise be foregone. One thing to note is that BURA does not offer any form of tax relief to property owners as part of a project.
BURA has been in place since 1992 with its first district being part of Meridian Street and Parkway Avenue. The developing area had a 20-year lifespan and finished with nearly 314 acres of land involved in the district. The first district proved to be a success, taking a $1.8 million tax base and increasing it to $19.8 million by drawing business to the area. The district attracted 12 employers and created more than 140 jobs.
In the Meridian/Parkway district, of the 14 new businesses drawn to the area, C-A-L Ranch created the largest business, measuring in at nearly 25,000 square feet and creating a large job pool. Others in the area have grown as well, including Idaho Central Credit Union. The district proved to be successful in its first area.
The downtown district was started in 1997 and is set to retire in December of 2022. However, due to increased interest in businesses moving into the traditional downtown area, BURA has been exploring the options of seeking a bond as well as an extension to the district. To date, the district has added 15 new employers, created 129 jobs, and increased the tax base by over $15.5 million, which does not include the prospective tax gains from pending projects and prospective projects contingent on reception of funds.
Assuming the bond process takes place and passes, it has been calculated by Bart Brown that BURA would be able to pay the bond in nearly half the time and would be able to fund the Get Found First project, the Teton House, and the Milmor. The Teton House and Milmor both have funds incoming, but to provide the dollars to Get Found First for their large project, funds would need to be acquired to guarantee that they could aid them in the project.
The downtown district has seen major traffic from tourists following renovations conducted in the area and local businesses have seen increased foot traffic that has been above and beyond what was expected, The hope being that the work in downtown will continue to drive tourism and foot traffic for the businesses in the area.
The final urban renewal district that has been designated is the Riverview District. The Riverview District was created in conjunction with the desire of attracting Premier Technology to Blackfoot in efforts of increasing the job market and the tax value of an area that was not being utilized. Since the start of the Riverview District, the taxing value started at $390,731 and is now at $26 million. Now, 15 years later since the start of the Riverview District, Premier Technology continues to grow and is looking to expand as they prepare for the Small Nuclear Reactor project they are the lead contractor on for the Idaho National Laboratory.
For analysis, the total taxable value prior to BURA creating their districts was $14.7 million but because of the renewal efforts the taxable value of nearly $74 million, a total increase of $59 million in the past 28 years in three areas that otherwise may have not been developed or falling further into disarray.