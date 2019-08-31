BLACKFOOT – Four defendants charged with burglary for thefts from Walmart were among 14 people scheduled for preliminary hearing Thursday before 7th District Magistrate Judge James Barrett.
The four are Ty Ray Jensen, Kourtney Arriwite, Shaynelle Lee, and Rachel K. Osborne.
The preliminary hearing for Jensen, 21, Blackfoot, was canceled when the charge was dismissed on motion of the prosecutor.
Arriwite, 21, Pocatello, Lee, 26, Blackfoot, and Osborne, 46, Pocatello, all waived preliminary hearing and were bound over to District Court to enter pleas before Judge Darren Simpson on Sept. 16.
Preliminary hearing for Jonathan Mitch Wood, 37, Idaho Falls, on two counts of burglary and misdemeanor petit theft, was continued with the date to be set.
Francisca M. Matsaw, 30, Blackfoot, waived her preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and fleeing or attempting to elude police, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without insurance and possession of an open container of alcohol. She is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Sept. 16.
Ferlynn Goodrider, 41, Pocatello, waived her preliminary hearing on a charge of burglary and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Sept.16.
Preliminary hearing for Bobby Lee Henderson, 37, Blackfoot, on charges of burglary and grand theft was continued to Sept. 19. He is accused of stealing firearms from a Blackfoot residence.
Preliminary hearing for Raymond Jiminez, 39, Blackfoot, on a charge of first-degree stalking was continued to Sept. 12 after his attorney, James Pendlebury, told the court he is unable to work with the defendant and submitted a motion to withdraw as counsel. Jiminez was continued free on $25,000 surety bond.
Preliminary hearing for Leo Ansen Vezina, 39, Blackfoot, was canceled when Deputy Prosecutor Wayne Cousin said the charge was being reduced to misdemeanor disturbing the peace and destruction of a cell phone. His case will be rescheduled and he was released on his own recognizance with the admonition that a no-contact order with the victim is still in place.