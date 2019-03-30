SHELLEY — The Shelley School District has named Burke Davis as the new principal at Shelley High School.
The field was narrowed from an application pool of 24 applicants. Three finalists were interviewed and Davis was selected as the new principal.
District Superintendent Bryan Jolley said he is thrilled with the interview team’s decision. “Burke is the right choice to lead Shelley High School into the future,” Jolley said.
Davis is a Shelley High School graduate and earned his bachelor of science degree from Idaho State University, his masters of education from American Public University, and is currently working on his Education Specialist degree from Northwest Nazarene.
He taught health and history at Shelley High School for nine years and has served as the assistant principal for the last five years.
During his tenure at Shelley, Burke has also coached boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball and football. Burke is married and has three children, all of whom attend schools within the Shelley School District.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity to help Shelley High School continue on a path of success. We have amazing staff and students and I have enjoyed being part of a process of greatness, as well as look forward to many more successes at Shelley High School,” Davis said.