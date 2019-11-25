BLACKFOOT — Local businesses were honored and celebrated at the Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Gala and Auction Thursday at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center.
Kent Lott, owner of Blackoot Movie Mill, accepted the “Eat, Shop, Play” award. Lott’s son, Brandon, is the manager of the theater but was not in attendance because it was opening night for the popular Disney movie “Frozen.|
“When we decided to do this, everyone thought we had a screw loose. We love being here,” said Kent Lott. “The theaters are filling up. People are coming to Blackfoot from other cities to go to the movies and they’re staying to eat in the restaurants.”
McKay Kesler accepted the “Life & Home” award for Kesler’s Market. Kesler, who is the fourth generation of the Kesler family to run the longtime grocery store, joked, “We’ve been in business since 1934. My goal is to not burn the place down.”
Insurance professional Mindie Loosli accepted the “Business & Professional” Award on behalf of Farm Bureau Insurance. “We pride ourselves on our customer service. We enjoy serving our customers and supporting the community,” she said.
Loosli was also the first recipient of the Chamber’s new “Top Woman in Business” award. Loosli was commended for her community service, particularly for her work with this year’s “Celebrate Blackfoot” event. “Blackfoot is great. Blackfoot is my home. I am so grateful for this recognition and truly appreciate it,” Loosli said.
Another new award that was given this year was the “Chamber MVP.” This award was presented to Idaho Central Credit Union for their support of the Chamber and the Blackfoot community the past year. Blackfoot branch Assistant Manager Storm Shelley accepted the award, saying, “ICCU is so grateful for this honor. We love being involved in the community and we appreciate the recognition.”
Troy Eppich, Financial Center Manager for Zions Bank, received the coveted “Best Foot Forward” award for serving as a pillar to the community with many hours of service to the Chamber and local events.
“I’m so honored to receive this award. My family and I moved here 15 years ago with the intention of only staying about five years, but we fell in love with the community and the people of Blackfoot. This is our home and we love being a part of the community,” Eppich said.
Chamber President Kinyon Martin introduced speaker Stephanie Palmer, saying, “The theme for this keynote speaker is gratitude. Our core purpose is gratitude — to be thankful for what we have been blessed with and what we have in our lives.”
In 2010, Palmer — a Blackfoot native — was paralyzed from the neck down from a rare reaction to a standard medical procedure while she was pregnant. Palmer has since regained movement in her arms and works daily to do everyday things such as care for her two sons, dress, cook, sew, mow the lawn and drive.
While Palmer admits that the past 10 years did not go how she had hoped and dreamed, she has learned to find happiness and contentment in her life in spite of her adversities. “There are still many opportunities for joy and success in my life. I became eager to be happy, to see the good and to become grateful,” she said. “This room is full of people who have persevered and didn’t quit when things got hard.”
Palmer received a standing ovation for her speech.
The event concluded with Chamber board member Burke Kunz presenting outgoing Chamber President Kinyon Martin with a plaque. Kunz praised Martin for his hard work and tireless service the past year. Kunz will be the incoming Chamber president in 2020.