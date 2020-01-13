BLACKFOOT — Busy Bee’s Floral and Gifts and the Bingham County Senior Center have received January Business Spotlights from the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce.
BUSY BEE’S FLORAL AND GIFTS
Busy Bee’s Floral and Gifts has been serving its customers since November 2013.
The business is family owned and operated and is located in the strip mall on Parkway Drive in Blackfoot just east of Interstate 15. Their address is 1171 Parkway Dr. and their phone number is (208) 785-1441. You can find them on the web at https://busybeesflowers.com/. They are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Saturdays and Sundays.
Busy Bee’s is a premier floral and gift shop, providing contemporary arrangements with a mix of traditional and classic designs. Their flowers are imported from destinations like Holland, Italy, and South America as well as grown locally.
Busy Bee’s is committed to providing clients with professional and personalized service to ensure a pleasant experience. They provide arrangements from welcoming a baby, a first dance, weddings, anniversaries, and birthdays, to the final expression of love for a loved one who has passed.
BINGHAM COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER
The Bingham County Senior Citizens Center is located at 20 E. Pacific St. Their phone number is (208) 785-4714 and their email address is bcscc@seniors4ever.com. They can be found on the web at http://seniors4ever.com/
The center serves as a gateway to the nation’s aging network, connecting older adults to vital community services that can help them stay healthy and independent.
More than 60 percent of senior centers are designated focal points for delivery of OAA services, allowing older adults to access multiple services in one place.
The center offers a wide variety of programs and services, including meal and nutrition programs, group trips, health, fitness, and wellness programs, volunteer and civic engagement opportunities, social and recreational activities, educational and arts programs, safe driving classes, and a weekly food pantry.
They are open to new ideas, and if anyone has something they’d like to see added to the services offered, they are encouraged to ask.