BLACKFOOT – If your brain needs a rest from the stress of everyday routine and your eyes long for something new and lovely to gaze at, there’s a magical place about 14 miles west of Blackfoot and a mile or so off Highway 39 on Liberty Road that’s sure to make you feel refreshed and happy.
Buy your ticket, step through the doors, and at first glance you might think you’re in a garden of winged flowers as scads of brightly colored butterflies flit through the air in search of nectar from the garden of their favorite blooms that fill the quonset hut where they will live out their short lives.
You’re at Butterfly Haven, a labor of love started by Randy and Karen Reed to replace the hydroponic tomato and culinary herb business they operated for three decades.
Driven out of business by cheaper imports from Canada, Karen said, Randy decided to convert one of the buildings formerly used to grow tomatoes and herbs into a place where he could indulge one of his childhood fantasies: growing butterflies. “He’d been thinking about it for about 15 years,” she added.
“I’ve always loved butterflies,” Randy commented. “When we were kids my dad would bring us home Monarch butterfly caterpillars. We would put them in jars and feed them milkweed while they turned from caterpillar to chrysalis and finally to full blown butterflies, then we’d turn them loose.”
Growing up on the Reed family farm west of the Liberty railroad siding, he watched with dismay as advances in agriculture and the chemical industry — sprinkler irrigation and pesticides — gradually destroyed the habitat that attracted the beautiful orange and black Monarchs to southeast Idaho. Most of the irrigation ditches disappeared when sprinkler irrigation made them useless, and those that were left, along with canals and laterals that carry irrigation water, roadsides and railroad track rights-of-way, were sprayed with weed-killing pesticides.
Those things have pretty much taken care of the milkweed, Karen said.
“The milkweed plant is where the Monarchs lay their eggs, and their caterpillars feed,” she said. “Even if the plant is still there, the female butterflies can tell if they’ve been sprayed and they won’t lay their eggs on the leaves. Since their total focus is on reproduction, they won’t return to the places that don’t have milkweed.”
The couple began searching for material on what it means to have a butterfly garden. They found there is a butterfly breeders’ association and that they needed permits from the Idaho Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They obtained the necessary permits, joined the breeders’ association, and converted one of their hydroponic tomato buildings into a greenhouse.
They decided which species of butterfly they wanted and filled the greenhouse with the plants they had learned were the host for those species, including elm and aspen trees. A small waterfall in one corner adds to the beauty of the place as well as providing a watering site for the butterflies.
When all was in readiness — flowers planted and blooming — they visited other breeders to acquire the starter stock, which comes in the form of chrysalises attached to boards that hang in the containment room, a place kept slightly warmer and more humid than the shop where Karen presides, until the butterflies emerge and are transferred to the garden. For good measure, they placed a small flock of canaries in the garden, and the melodious sounds they produce add to the feeling of beauty and atmosphere of a natural setting.
Karen said one of the things they learned during their research is that there are 28,000 species of butterflies in the world, but only 17,000 of them have names. They’ve tried to fill their garden with as many that are native to the U.S. as possible, most very colorful and some not so colorful, but all interesting and beautiful.
In addition to the Monarch, some of the species to found at Butterfly Haven are Monarch Queen, Monarch Julia, Zebras, Western Tiger Swallowtail, Pipevine Swallowtail and several other Swallowtails, Great Southern White, White Peacock, Buckeye, Comma, Red Admiral, Painted Lady, Mourning Cloak, and Blue Cloud, some of the names reflecting the marking on the different varieties.
It’s best to visit on a sunny day, Karen said, because butterflies love the heat and there are likely more to be seen flying at one time. Sometimes they will even alight on visitors, she said, and seem to be attracted to certain people, like her husband. “Whenever we go to visit a breeder, the butterflies seem to be attracted to Randy and will light on him. I call him the butterfly whisperer.”
Butterflies have short lives, she said, and the stock has to be replenished, although some do lay eggs that come to maturity in their garden. The cycle of a butterfly is four days from egg to caterpillar, two to three weeks from that stage to the chrysalis and eight to 10 days to butterflies. “Their mothers are dead by the time they mature,” Karen said.
They miss their tomato growing days, and especially the delicious taste of the tomatoes.
“When the grocery stores started buying the imported tomatoes from Canada, they didn’t want ours because they cost more,” she said. “I guess money matters more than flavor to them.”
But they’ve found a replacement occupation that fills them with joy and satisfaction, the couple says, and they’re not the only ones who enjoy it, if visitors to the site are an indication.
“Since we opened in August of 2018, we’ve had more than two thousand visitors,” Karen said, “and the more people who learn about us, the more that come.” Some bring their cameras, she said, and some linger for an hour watching the butterfly activity.
She said nearing the end of the school year several teachers have booked visits for their classes. “It’s a good way for children to learn how butterflies live and what’s happening to them because of people.”
Randy generally conducts the tours and Karen does a short presentation on butterfly life for the children who visit. In busy times, their two daughters, Sarah and Susannah, come in to help out, and there are various types of butterfly mementos for sale in the shop.