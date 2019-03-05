BLACKFOOT – A California man was taken into custody by Bingham County Sheriff's deputies following a high-speed chase that occurred on Highway 91 Monday afternoon, according to a press release from Sheriff Craig Rowland.
On Monday at about 4:30 p.m., the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a reckless driver southbound on Highway 91 at about 1000 North. Deputies responded to the area and located the driver and began a pursuit with the subject, Rowland said. The pursuit went south on Highway 91 to just outside of Chubbuck where the officers discontinued their pursuit.
A short time later, Bingham County received a call from an Idaho State Police officer stating that they had found the vehicle and wanted the county to respond back to where they had located the subject. Rowland said Bingham County deputies responded to the scene and took Timothy Lemmons, 42, from California into custody.
A search warrant was obtained for Lemmons' vehicle, Rowland said. “When the search warrant was executed on (Tuesday), we found property belonging to individuals residing in Bingham County,” he added.
Lemmons is being held on felony pursuit charges and felony aggravated assault charges. His bond is set at $75,000.
Further charges will be pending, Rowland said.