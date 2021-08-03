BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School Board made quick work of finding a new trustee to fill the vacancy left by the newly retired Dewane Wren. On Monday evening, the board was introduced to a new appointee, Kevin Callahan, who has big shoes to fill.
The appointment will be affirmed in the next board meeting held on Aug. 19 and will make the position official. Callahan is known for his work on the Shoshone-Bannock Reservation as a former member of the Fort Hall Business Council, where he served as chairman during his tenure.
The announcement was posted on Facebook Monday evening and was well received by members of the community. Callahan has been a very vocal person in the past about politics and following a moral code when making decisions. He has noted that voting for someone into a position should be based on moral character, not party.