BLACKFOOT — Kevin Callahan was sworn in as a new trustee from Zone 1 for the Blackfoot school board during the trustees’ Aug. 19 meeting at the district office.
Callahan was appointed to the board Aug. 2 and will finish the term which Dewane Wren vacated when he retired in June. His term will end Dec. 31.
Callahan’s seat is one of three trustee positions that will be up for election in November, along with Sonya Harris in Zone 4 and Mary Jo Marlow in Zone 5. The deadline to file a Declaration of Candidacy and a Petition of Candidacy is Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.
In his regular update to the board, Superintendent Brian Kress told the trustees about back-to-school nights and some of the things that have been done during the summer, including new signs at Blackfoot High School and Mountain View Middle School.
Kress reviewed the process of scheduling board meetings and posting the agendas. The board discussed having a meeting summary with the outcomes of action items available on Facebook one week after the meeting.
Board Policy 656 on sex education was presented for a first reading. Kress recommended adding the following to the policy: “The topics of sexuality and gender classifications are best addressed within the family. Any classroom lesson, presentation, or teacher led discussion that addresses either of these topics must gain parental permission prior to student participation in the classroom activity.”
Kress presented a news article dated July 22 from the Provo, Utah, Daily Herald on vaping litigation with Provo and Ogden school districts joining over 300 districts across the country in a class-action lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, with an attorney telling the Ogden School Board that twice as many children under age 18 in Utah are vaping as adults. Kress told the board that a district policy on vaping needs to be on their radar.
Board Policy 512 on school climate underwent its annual review, covering several topics with additional policies covering discipline, violence prevention, student harasssment, student health, gun-free schools, substance abuse, suicide prevention, drug-free school zones, and building safety.
Melissa Nichols presented the bus routes and busing safety information, which was approved by a 5-0 vote.