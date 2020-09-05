BLACKFOOT – A debate that has almost turned into a saga with the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission over a proposed unit development (PUD) on Camas Street presented by developer Kendall Murdock over three months ago was brought before the city council for an appeal.
The presented PUD was originally denied by the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission following more than 10 members of the community speaking in opposition of the development as well as a petition that was circulated by Ronald Reese.
Members of the commission spoke in opposition during their discussion as well, going on the record stating that, “[they] don’t like PUDs.” The item received only one motion on the initial night, which failed with a narrow margin.
The agenda item was brought back up at the next meeting, with commissioners Dine Smith and Rocky Moldenhauer absent from the meeting. Commissioner Ron Ramirez asked to revisit the topic before they started on the agenda. The vote to revisit the topic passed by a slight margin and they once again discussed the topic.
Commissioner Debbie Barlow started by saying that, based on city code, she felt that allowing the PUD in the zone that has been zoned R1-R would be a violation of their own code and therefore could not be in favor of the PUD. P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert addressed this concern, explaining that in the same chapter of city code it provides the parameters of a proposed unit development and based on the density of the PUD, it would fit inside the requirements. More discussion was had between the commissioners, and another motion was made to overturn their original decision which would allow Murdock to continue with his plans.
The unit plan involved building 16 homes in the space between Riverton Road and McAdoo St. on less than three acres for those 55 and older. Arguments were made claiming that they could not control the age limit, but was quickly corrected with information about the rules and regulations presented for the Homeowner’s Association.
Then came the Aug. 25 P&Z meeting and Barlow wanted to revisit the subject again. All of the commissioners were in attendance for this meeting, allowing all to vote on the matter. Barlow read Chapter 11 of Blackfoot City Code, expressing the same concerns over legality and whether this would be a good fit for the location.
Hibbert again addressed the commission, explaining that city code also has variances in it that allow a PUD to be placed within an R1 zone. Smith said he agreed with what Hibbert read, and he felt it fit the code and area.
The commissioners made a motion to overturn the already overturned decision, rejecting the PUD for the second time in three months. The vote narrowly passed 4-3 and Murdock was left with finite options. He opted to appeal the decision to the city council, bypassing P&Z entirely.
At the Sept. 1 city council meeting, Murdock requested an appeal on the P&Z decision after being pulled in different directions at each of the past three meetings.
“I feel like there have been personal feelings that have went against it even though it is a conforming PUD,” Murdock stated to the council during his opening remarks. He said it provides a 55 and older community in the Blackfoot area and that has taken all of the codes into account when presenting the PUD.
One of the major points of contention during the city council meeting was the fact that the zone is R1-R and the variances are listed for R1. R1-R was created to preserve animal rights in specific zones where the property owner has one acre of land or more. The change came from RA which stated that if the land was not used for agricultural purposes for six consecutive months, the land owner would forfeit their animal rights.
City Attorney Garrett Sandow said this would need to go back to P&Z for a zone change from R1-R back to R1 to fit the verbiage of the city code, which would allow a public hearing to take place on the matter.
Councilman Skip Gardner asked for clarification from Hibbert regarding the situation, asking if it changes anything if they overturn the ruling and then change the code to allow PUDs in an R1-R zone. Sandow stated that he did not think changing the code after upholding the appeal would be good precedent.
Other statements were made by Councilman Chris Jensen regarding the specifics of the code and the utilization of private land. Jensen said there are plenty of people who would agree that no one should be able to dictate what someone wants to do with their land, and he agreed. However, he explained that these rules and regulations are in place to try to keep uniformity in a city.
Clarification was also given regarding the stipulations around R1-R, which were clarified, explaining that anyone that has a one-acre parcel is welcome to apply for R1-R zoning. Originally, there was no desire to allow R1-R to be spot zoned and instead areas of the city were originally going to be designated for it, however, after looking at it, they had decided to allow the zoning to be on a case-by-case basis. Jensen also clarified that the zone was created to preserve animal rights, not prevent development.
Councilman Bart Brown followed with the recommendations of Sandow, saying that he wants it to go through the P&Z zone change process, and then he would be more comfortable with the subject and Gardner agreed.
Mayor Marc Carroll allowed one representative to speak for the collected opposition. Scott Reese took the role and stepped up to the podium. Reese started by expressing that he sees the area as agricultural, and all the work that went into creating the R1-R zone more than 12 months ago would be wasted. He also felt this is a ploy to turn it into rentals and stated that, “It will become another Camas Street,” referencing the apartments that are on the south end of Camas Street. Reese expressed that he feels it will become a problem in Blackfoot.
Jensen stated in response to Reese’s comments that the “R1-R was created to ensure that those rights are preserved on your property and it does not give you the right to force your will on others.”
When discussion finally reached an end, Councilwoman Jan Simpson made the motion to grant the appeal and Jensen seconded. Councilmen Brown and Gardner both voted in opposition, requesting that Murdock request the zone change first. The tiebreaker would be Mayor Marc Carroll who voted in favor of granting the appeal, allowing Murdock to start development.
The council will meet again on Tuesday to affirm or deny a resolution to reserve the forgone levy percentage in property tax. The city is taking a smaller percentage gain, 1.5%, which is 1.5% less than the maximum amount they are allowed to levy, meaning that next year, if needed, they will be able to levy up to 4.5% if necessary.