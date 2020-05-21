BLACKFOOT – City residents near a proposed new development on Camas Street are concerned about the future of their part of town.
Long-time Blackfoot resident Ron Reese has openly spoken out against the proposed development of a 2.3-acre parcel of land and asks that the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission rethink holding its meeting on Tuesday. Reese says he would rather have the opportunity to be at the meeting in person.
Reese feels that “not being able to see them eye-to-eye hinders the process.” He feels the need for the in-person meetings on major decisions allows the commission to see members of the community’s faces so they know if they are making the right decision or not.
Currently, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly all meetings are being hosted via online platforms like Zoom, Webex, or other communication outlets. These meetings have been deemed legal by the state due to the current situation, and allow open meeting laws to be met without the concern of exposure. Reese said he understands that, but feels that on such a big decision, the item should be tabled until people can make physical appearances to discuss their concerns.
The proposed plat depicts 16 single-family dwellings to be built on an area of land under three acres in area. Each of the lots ranges between 4,900-5,500 square feet in size with a minimum setback and distance between neighbors. These homes would be built on property lines that equate to nearly one-half the size of the standard quarter-acre lots in subdivisions. These homes, being built for a 55 and older community, would have very small yards and be relatively close to the neighbor next door.
The proposed plat would be built in an area zoned as Residential One — Ranchette (R1-R). This zoning space allows for a certain number of domesticated farm animals be allowed to be kept and raised in city limits inside said zone and its impact area. Those in opposition feel that allowing this pocket home subdivision to be built in this area would go against all of the effort put forth by the Planning and Zoning Commission last year when they worked through the language and limits of creating the R1-R zone. The community watched and attended the meetings during this time, waiting to see the outcome.
When the R1-R zone had officially been sent to the city council following recommendation for approval from the P & Z, the council passed it. During the next meeting, the commission approved all 37 applications for zone change to the new R1-R zone with limited questions asked and met with zero opposition.
Because of the new changes, the Reese family has been able to continue to raise and pasture horses on their property and had been renting pasture space in the same area near the location of the proposed plat. Concerns about how the building process will affect the farm animals in the area has also been mentioned.
Reese has been asked to start a petition by his neighbors in hopes of sending a message to the P&Z as well as the City of Blackfoot. He feels that allowing this pocket development to be built will have negative impacts on the area and will affect the property value. Reese has since accepted this request and has accepted any signature in opposition of the development.
He did clarify that he has made it a point to avoid and limit contact with other persons, which has made getting signatures difficult.
The Reese family has been a major part of Blackfoot’s history, with Ron working for the school district for 41 years, most of those as a principal. His wife, Karen, also worked for the Blackfoot School District, instructing the gifted and talented program for many years. Their two sons have been involved in the area for years as well, with Truck and Trim, Scott serving as mayor and now serving the county as emergency services director and with the Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency (BURA).
For those who wish to be part of the meeting and hearing, they are encouraged to log into the meeting via Zoom and register to speak. All of the information to connect to the meeting is listed on the agenda which can be found on the City of Blackfoot’s website at www.cityofblackfoot.org.