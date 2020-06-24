BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission met Tuesday night following a canceled meeting in May due to technical difficulties to review a proposed development along Camas Street, which was rejected by a 4-3 vote.
The development, which would fall under a Planned Unit Development (PUD), involved plotting 16 homes on an area of roughly 2.7 acres.
Prior to getting into the agenda, Commissioners Debbie Barlow and Ron Ramirez presented that they had ex parté communication. Barlow saw people discussing a petition on Facebook while Ramirez had to tell a member of the community that he could not talk about the upcoming agenda items. Once these ex parté conversations were announced, the commission proceeded into the agenda.
Kendall Murdock approached the podium to address the commission regarding his proposed PUD for the Camas Street area. He explained that he is in the process of planning to build a 55 and older pocket community off of Camas Street. The area would have a Home Owners Association to enforce it through their covenant and through the HoA, lawn care and snow removal would be handled, similar to the Gwen Loop. Murdock has helped in finishing the Gwen Loop area and the homeowners have expressed appreciation for the convenience.
Murdock expressed the desire for the older community enjoying certain things such as single-level homes, smaller yards, and other amenities.
“The lots are small, but are only a few square feet of a standard conforming lot,” Murdock stated. “We have been made aware that we will have to make sure that this area is capable. There will be needs for infrastructure updates.”
The homes would be one of three different floor plans and the area would have a vinyl privacy fence between it and the pasture to the west of the development. There will be no boat or recreation vehicle parking on site, all trash receptacles will be stored by the homeowners, and the development allots for two 1,600-square-foot green spaces.
“I have no intention of this being a low-level development. I would be more comfortable calling it mid-level. It would allow the city the opportunity to finally fix the road named Camas Street,” Murdock finished. He explained the roadway is rough and riddled with patches.
Chairperson Marilyn Jefferis was the first to ask for clarification. “How will you be handling snow removal?” she asked. The response was that of piling in the green spaces or hauling it away. She also expressed concern about the fence, but was reminded that it was not open to discussion because the public hearing had not taken place.
City P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert spoke next prior to the hearing, expressing that the plat for the PUD was conforming to the zoning requirements with only having density of one home too many to be 100 percent conforming into regular residential-one (R1) requirements. PUDs in the city code are allowed to have higher density in the area than the regular zoning requirements. Following Hibbert's input, the floor was opened to a public hearing.
There was no one wanting to speak in favor of or neutral, sending the floor to those in opposition. Craig Reese was the first to take to the podium.
“I am a little disappointed in the plan in front of me," Reese said. "Ever since this first came to light, I tried to pick a word and what came to mind was reckless. I do not think this is a good fit for this city.”
He continued by explaining that he feels it's ridiculous that the only division between the PUD and his family's property would be a fence and on the other side of that fence they would be able to continue to have livestock. He would continued by claiming that there are already areas like this in Blackfoot and made reference to them being dilapidated and impassable.
“It looks like a get-rich-quick scheme for someone at the city's expense It's a Pandora's box that we can stop from opening,” he concluded.
Craig's father, Ron Reese, was next to address the commission with his concerns. He took the initiative to have a petition put together and received signatures from over 30 people in the community. He claimed that he and Commissioner Ramirez had ex parté communications about this and that his recollection is different than that of Ramirez.
Reese said he has rented that property for years for pasture for his livestock, but the property was sold July 2019. He was made aware that he would be able to keep his animals on the property for the remainder of the year, but would have to deal with the new land owner if he wished to continue renting the space.
“I kept asking myself, 'What made it sell?' and after thinking about it I came to the conclusion, 'What made it sell was the nightmare when the person bought it wanted to put 16 houses in 2.7 acres'.” He went on to explain that he feels it is wrong to allow such things in an area that also allows animal rights.
Fred Higley would be the next person to talk in opposition to the PUD, citing concerns of too much traffic for the area. He explained that he feels that Meridian Street and subsequently the other residential streets have seen major increases in traffic causing concern for public safety. Adding 16 homes to the area without another major feeding road would cause more issues with the safety for people commuting, he said.
Chris Anderson was next to address his concerns, explaining that he feels that this type of development “would not draw what we want into our community.” He asked how it would be guaranteed to be a 55 and older community.
Hugh Horton spoke next with similar complaints about public safety. He feels it is too many homes on too narrow of streets and it simply will not work in Blackfoot.
Cindy Reese was the next person to address the commission. She focused on expressing the effort and language in the R1-R (residential ranchette) zone. She expressed that the R1-R fits into the comprehensive plan for Blackfoot, and does not cause issues with public health, safety, or welfare. “The purpose of establishing the R1-R zone was to preserve residential zones with agricultural rights,” she concluded.
Sam Thomas approached next, explaining that his concern is about the safety of emergency personnel. Due to the fact that the PUD would be designated for 55 and older housing, the likelihood of increased ambulance traffic causes serious concerns, he said. “There would need to be real enforcement,” Thomas stated in reference to the age limitations. “I agree that it would be reckless.”
Shelley Parks expressed her concerns being that the area is zoned for R1-R and that is what brought her husband and her to the area. Her husband also sent a letter to be read into the record explaining that he feels the open air and the animals are what drives the interest of those who live there. “It is nice to see the open air and animal rights preserved.”
The final speaker in opposition was former Blackfoot Mayor Scott Reese. He expressed concern about being able to live the type of lifestyle he has become accustomed to. Being someone that breeds and raises horses, he is concerned that it may be cause for alarm for people in the area. He explained that because it would be an older community, there would be a high possibility that the residents would have grandchildren coming to visit and fears that the animals would run the risk of being stressed because of that.
Reese continued with concerns about the fence and whether it would be able to perform the job that the developer feels it would. He then turned his attention to the sizing problem. “We are going to try and shoehorn in 16 houses into 2.7 acres. ... Do not shove this down the people's throats just to line your pockets with a couple of Benjamins,” he concluded.
Commissioner Dine Smith was first to start discussion after testimony from the people. Smith made the point of reminding his fellow commissioners that it is their responsibility to look at this regarding ordinances and following the ordinances, not about personal opinion. Ramirez added that the signatures on Ron Reese's petition were not from people in the area where this would be developed, and three of the signatures are from people in the same residence.
Ramirez said the discussion also needs to include property rights as each land owner has certain rights. He summarized his point by explaining that property owners have the right to change the property as long as they go through the proper channels.
Despite being reminded that their decisions should not include personal bias, multiple members of the commission continued to explain their opinions or join in the conversation with “I feel.” One member of the commission said they do not like PUDs and that Hibbert knows that.
The discussion involved looking at the area through Google Earth to incorporate the surrounding area's housing density to ensure this would be in conformity.
After that had been established and discussion ceasing, Jefferis called for a motion to vote. Due to multiple in favor and opposed, they went to a roll call where commissioners Jefferis, Mouldenhauer, Dolan, and Barlow voted against while Smith, Ramirez and Thomas voted in favor. The motion did not carry and the developer was made aware that he has the option to appeal to the city council.
Hibbert expressed concern, saying, ”The PUD would have been conforming with city code.”