BLACKFOOT — Camp Hippo Pediatric Therapy is a unique place that sits on five acres of ground west of Blackfoot at 7 N. 600 W.
It started in 1998, giving a source for occupational therapy, speech therapy, and physical therapy for children. It started out using horses in the process — a big part of the story behind the name, with the Greek word “hippos” meaning “horse.”
After working with Bingham Memorial Hospital under a lease agreement, Camp Hippo became an independent business in July 2007, according to owner and occupational therapist Kris Jaques (pronounced “jakes”). The business that once utilized horses most if not all the time now uses them only seasonally during the summer months, its therapeutic methods and tools have grown right along with the business.
It started out with a staff of four, and now has a staff of 18 with three physical therapists, five occupational therapists, and four speech therapists lending their expertise in helping children to develop.
“Going independent was scary because I’m a therapist, I’m not a business major,” Jaques said. “But we have grown, and we now have a lot of flexibility in how we do things.”
Every bit of that five acres of ground Camp Hippo sits on is utilized in some way. The land is flood irrigated, and if the children get permission they can go out and play kickball in the water, under close supervision.
“We use it all,” Jaques said of the property. “We do an apple schmear, where we use tennis rackets to demolish old apples. We have picnics under the trees, we have a large playground area, the kids fill up planters, they help weed the garden. We use the house for cooking lessons, learning to do laundry. In the driveway, we’re teaching kids to ride bikes for physical therapy. We’ll take games out on the back patio, it’s all very therapeutic.”
Sensory social work is a big part of what Camp Hippo does, Jaques said, with a lot of social opportunities available, working through any social problems immediately. There’s an aquatics program that is highly individualized.
Most of the children helped at the property are ages 2-12, and anyone younger or older than that up to age 18 can receive outside attention from Camp Hippo therapists.
They work with 180 different children with over 300 visits a week, with some children coming for multiple therapies, Jaques said.
She has been a therapist for 25 years, and most of what was seen toward the beginning were physical disabilities. That’s changed through the years to seeing more mental health needs.
“We see the gamut of a physical disability with a head injury, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome,” Jaques said. “But over the last eight years, we’ve seen a shift more toward the mental health side of it.”
The horses had a big role in the start of Camp Hippo, and while the time spent using them in therapy has decreased, the “hippos” still have an important role.
“The horses started it, that’s where my passion is. In the beginning, that’s all we did was the horses,” she said. “I do believe they have so much of an impact on these kids, it’s hard to express how much of an impact they have. It’s not just physical, it’s sensory, it’s mental, they cross the gamut.”
Jaques said Camp Hippo provides many different tools, allowing them to do many different things. But the horses can bring a special aspect.
“They’re unconditional, they love everybody,” she said. “In speech therapy, the kids can have people bombarding them, talking to them. The horse doesn’t do that, the horse talks with body language. Sensory-wise, it’s the movement, the textures, the smells.”
When the children are on the horses’ backs, there is always a person on each side, including a therapist or an assistant, and a person leading who’s in tune with the horse. And it’s not a matter of pleasure riding. It’s a therapeutic activity with a goal in mind.
“This week, we’ve had a dinosaur activity with problem-solving, visual scanning,” Jaques said Thursday. “They might have to use fine motor skills, it’s all therapeutic.
“It truly isn’t about riding the horse as far as riding skill. We’re dealing with children who’ve been cooped up all winter, they get to ride horses, they get to be outside. They’re on top of something so they’re looking down at the therapist, the therapist isn’t looking down at them, and that’s powerful. They have control. They’re thinking, ‘the horse doesn’t go unless I say go, the horse stops when I say stop.’ It’s such an empowerment for those kids.”
Jaques said the rhythmic movement of a horse is very organizing to the central nervous system. There’s diversity that helps everything, with physical therapy coming through the core strengthening, stretching, and reaching to save a dinosaur that comes from sitting on top of a horse.
Clients are referred to Camp Hippo by specialists throughout the valley, but they also work closely with Primary Children’s Hospital in the Salt Lake area along with the Boise area, so its reputation has grown with parents specifically asking specialists to send their children to Camp Hippo.
“I have a goal — cry when you leave, not when you get here,” Jaques said. “I can let the kids direct me to what they want to do that will help them. I want them crying when they leave because they don’t want to leave, instead of crying when they get here because they think, ‘there’s so much stuff I have to do.’ It’s definitely more enjoyable in an environment like this than it is in a traditional setting.
“Blackfoot has been beautiful to us, it’s really supported us, we’ve flourished. Going from a staff of four to 18 is a pretty big jump.”