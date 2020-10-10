BLACKFOOT — Incumbent Republican Rep. Julianne Young and Democratic challenger Travis Oler exchanged views and some verbal jabs Friday afternoon in the race for the state’s House 31B seat in a candidate forum at the Nuart Theater.
The event was sponsored by the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Blackfoot Association of Realtors.
Oler said he was raised on a potato farm and is a Shelley High School graduate. He noted that part of his senior year was spent working as a page in the Idaho Legislature. He is a U.S. Army veteran. Oler said Young had been canceling out a lot of votes from fellow Rep. Neil Anderson and Sen. Steve Bair in the district in her first term in the House, and his votes would be more in line with theirs than hers.
Young cited her pro-family, pro-life positions in the House, cutting regulations and working hard the last two years to keep her promises. She said there have been attempts to take one or two isolated votes of hers out of context, and asked voters to consider her overall record, saying her votes reflect the values she ran on.
COVID-19 DECLARATION
The candidates were asked if Gov. Brad Little should have the power to make an emergency declaration to deal with the COVID pandemic. Oler said in general Little has done a very good job handling the crisis with not many restrictions under stage 4.
“The Idaho House voted to remove the emergency order, which I think was very short-sighted,” Oler said. “We’re in the middle of the worst pandemic in about 100 years. We have to be cautious. Stage 4 puts us in a watchful position, it helps to reduce any sort of risk that could flare up. I would be opposed to removing restrictions we have now.”
Young said the last few months have given people of the state a chance to re-evaluate priorities and the way we do a lot of things, giving people a chance to see the way state law works.
“While it is appropriate for the state to issue some health guidelines and have uniform standards, we have seen some very different principles at play,” Young said. “It’s not appropriate for government to pick and choose who lives by which rules, designating some people and businesses as essential and not essential flies in the face of correct principles. The Legislature is sensitive to the concerns of the people of Idaho, and as we go back into session this and other emergency powers will be under scrutiny. It’s intended to be temporary that we put those powers in the hands of the executive branch, and as soon as those powers can be reasonably returned to our representative system of government, they should be returned.”
Oler said it’s important that we keep the economy as open as possible, we don’t want to shut it down too much, but we need to be cautious.
“I don’t want to overwhelm hospitals, I don’t want to put doctors and nurses in harm’s way,” he said. “At the same time we need to keep disruptions to such things as the supply chain as minimal as possible.”
ANNEXATION
The candidates were asked whether they would support changes to Idaho Code dealing with annexation by cities. Young said Idaho is one of a few states that allows forced annexation without any kind of vote by the people, and people ought to have a say in that with laws regarding annexation respecting that.
If proposed annexation were reasonable, Oler said, he would go in with an open mind.
“Annexation is a difficult topic,” he said. “As the population around a city becomes dense enough, they would need more services. In rural areas where houses are spread a mile apart they don’t need city services. As a city grows, you don’t want a Swiss cheese effect with inconsistency in houses in or out of city boundaries. It has to be done in an orderly way. I would consider anything that would improve the economy, land values.”
“I would want to take a step back and look at why some people want to be annexed and others don’t,” Young added.
PROPERTY TAXES
The candidates were asked if they would support a freeze on property taxes. Oler referred to HB409 from the last session, saying he was opposed to it along with Bair and Anderson while Young supported it.
“This amounted to a budget freeze for local governments,” Oler said. “(County) Commissioner (Mark) Bair went to Boise to testify against the bill and despite his testimony, Rep.Young voted for it. Mr. Bair said the county had only taken a 1% budget increase for several years, things were already tight, and if we had a budget freeze we would be in danger of not being able to repair bridges.”
Young said the bill amounted to a one-year freeze on property taxes, coming out at the end of the legislative session.
“Other bills before this shifted taxes, we wanted real tax reform,” she said. “HB409 was an effort to get involved parties to come to the table and get an answer for Idaho taxpayers. The bill was approved by a super majority, a small handful of Republicans joined Democrats in voting against it.
“I wouldn’t approve a permanent tax freeze, and under those circumstances I supported it. I understand the needs of local government. The county budget represents a third of what taxpayers pay. The rules on the state level apply to all taxing districts. People have attempted to shove me into a box, I either support county government or I’m against the county. I don’t see it that way. I get (correspondence) from the taxpayers, this was not a vote against the county. I represent a variety of interests.”
Oler mentioned HB359, opposing increasing sales tax up to 11% in order to reduce property taxes which he said Young favored.
“People keep making up positions I haven’t actually taken,” Young said. “Shifting from property tax is an idea I would entertain but I’m not advocating for it. Raising the sales tax to 11% would be drastic. I’m willing to look at options.”
EDUCATION
The candidates were asked to address funding disparities in education. Oler said he would be in favor of making things more equitable, and the state should make whatever changes are necessary so school districts throughout the state can have roughly equal funding.
Young said local taxpayers do have an opportunity to have a vote on education funding. She said the Legislature dedicated 62% of its budget to education.
“Our commitment to education is immense, and performance is wonderful,” she said. “I appreciate teachers and others dedicated to making education in Idaho a great success because dollars aren’t the only way to measure things.”
Oler said Young voted against raising the minimum teacher salary to $40,000 in HB153.
“We have to be able to pay them a livable wage,” he said.
Young said that was an example of taking a vote out of context.
“This was about a raise only for brand new teachers, it didn’t give a raise or benefit veteran teachers,” she said. “It creates a situation where a new teacher can make more than a teacher who’s been there for several years. I’m not opposed to taking care of teachers, I’ve supported increases for veteran teachers.”
WATER ISSUES
The candidates were asked how to ensure our area has an adequate water supply for agriculture.
“This is an issue I’m not afraid to dive in to,” Young said. “Idaho needs to hang on to its own water, we need to use that water. Recharge is very important. There are things that can be done long-term to improve delivery systems.
Oler said he would get with local water districts and get their advice and feedback. He said Young ignores what commissioners and mayors and other leaders have to say.
“I would rely on collective wisdom,” he added. “We need to ensure adequate water. I will always vote in Bingham County’s best interest.”
Young said Oler’s statement was a mis-characterization that was appalling without documentation.
“I’ve spent many hours meeting with water district officials and farmers that are impacted,” she said. “I’m the only legislator bringing groups together representing agriculture, business, educators. I’ve created a network of contacts I could reach out to.”
Oler said he has a recording that could be released on his website in which Mark Bair “called her out” in a Farm Bureau meeting about his concerns, saying she was hurting the county badly.
“She’s not interested in representing our county, she’s receiving outside donations from the Idaho Freedom Foundation,” he added.
In his closing statement, Oler encouraged people to go to his website and Facebook page to look at documentation he has there.
“She’s voting against high attorney fees on medical debt collection,” he said. “She wants to weasel out of votes and not accept responsibility. This is the opposite of what Anderson and (Steve) Bair have done and it’s not keeping with what citizens of Bingham County want.”
Young said the tone of the campaign was interesting, asking voters to look at the effort and intent to see the big picture of the people she represents, checking her website and Facebook for her voting records and explanations of votes.
“Most important and one thing that’s glossed over, my opponent is not only a Democrat but also chairman of the Democratic party in the county, he has strong support for the Democratic platform he has attempted to distance himself from,” Young said. “These things run contrary to my conservative, family values based platform.”