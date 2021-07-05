BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot High School has created a legacy that has lasted over generations with their debate program spanning nearly a century at this point and no plans of slowing down. It is because of this legacy that people like sisters Jean Henscheid and Angelen Parrish have taken up the cause of creating an endowment fund of sorts to ensure that the students of the program are provided the tools and opportunities to succeed in forensics.
Forensics — the nomenclature that includes different forms of debate including Lincoln-Douglas, Policy (team), Public Forum, and Big Question, as well as individual events in speech competitions — have been a rich part of the winning history at Blackfoot High. The dynasty started in 1925 when Mamie Capellan took the helm as the speech and debate coach for Blackfoot. Her legacy would transpire over 36 years where she would retire in 1961. Capellan was loved and cherished by her students and began the legacy of the Blackfoot program.
Entering shortly after Capellan’s many years of service would be Leora K. Hansen. Six years would come and go before the district would secure Hansen in the role, where she would touch the lives of every student that entered her classroom. 1967 would be here first year as the forensics coach and teacher and would be the beginning of a career that can only be named as unrivaled. Hansen was awarded top accolades through the National Forensics League (NFL), including a five-time black diamond awarded coach, and was a distinguished member of the NFL.
As a coach she qualified students to nationals 20 different years in her career and helped shape some of the movers and shakers from the area. Her love for her career meant she spent a lot of weekends away from her own family to touch the lives of many more. Her program was inclusive — a mantra that has become lifestyle of the program even 17 years after her retirement.
The endowment setup was created in efforts to ensure that students participating in forensics from Blackfoot High School are always competitive in their debate rounds and during their speech events, no matter their family’s financial situation. As the debate world started to change during the mid-2000s, instead of debate boxes and expand-o-files, students were entering their competitive rounds with laptops and iPads. Although not an advantage by themselves, the progression of technology would mean that there would eventually be a gap between the “haves and have-nots.” This fund focuses on trying to bridge that gap.
The endowment was created by BHS alumni, and is administered through the Idaho Community Foundation, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. Those involved in setting this up are excited to announce that despite the issues and other things going on during the pandemic, the fund has reached halfway to its desired goal with the hope to reach fruition by 2024.
Interesting facts that surround forensics include students tendinfg to perform better in school — both better grades and higher attendance — as well as having a higher college entry rate of more than 13-percent.
That increase as well as the soft skills the students learn including reading, logical thoughts, research, refutation, public speaking, written and oral communication help form the leaders of tomorrow.
The goal of the endowment is to raise $25,000 by 2024 because of the 100-year anniversary of Capellan reaching Blackfoot. The hope is to ensure that more students are able to use this education tool to grow themselves and create a brighter future in the process.
The timing of this endowment, although not connected to Blackfoot voting for the BTEC Projects Bond, is a reminder that the people of the area care about education and are willing to fund it. Providing students the tools to grow and reach levels of achievement continues to be the legacy put forth by the educators and people in and part of the Blackfoot School District.