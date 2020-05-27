Nearly everyone has heard about the stories regarding famed gangster Al Capone back in the 1920s and '30s'.
He was as famous for his deeds as any hero ever was and he was able to cut a swath through Chicago and the country's heartland like no other.
A new film is out, starring Tom Hardy in the title role, simple titled “Capone” that details the life of Capone following 10 years in prison, at the age of 47.
“The only thing that really matters ... is how a man treats his family” is a quote often attributed to Al Capone, especially in his later years, just before his death in 1947.
Known as Al Capone, his true name was Alphonse Capone and the film shows the famous gangster struggling with harrowing memories. He was often haunted by his violent past in which he allegedly killed many of his rivals in Chicago, even at the expense of his own men.
Capone reportedly had hid many millions of dollars from his days as a gangster in Chicago and was having trouble remembering just where he stashed all of that money.
The film, directed by Josh Trank, really opens with mixed reviews, in part to the sketchy makeup on Hardy in the lead role.
Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan and others are listed in the credits, but the movie definitely centers around Hardy in the title role.
The movie, like so many others during this COVID-19 pandemic, has been released on video on demand and may not ever make it to the theaters, primarily because of its violent nature.
Hardy, to his credit, has been showing that he has a wide range in his acting ability and he is the only reason that I would venture out to see this film. It does have some educational value if you can truly believe everything that you see in the film and trust the director and the screenwriters to have told the truth and not embellished things a bit.
Al Capone was and is one of the most infamous and feared gangsters of American lore and many people love things of that era. The harrowing memories of Capone's violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life as he spends the final year surrounded by his family, with the FBI lying in wait as the ailing patriarch struggles to place the millions of dollars he has hidden away. Of course the FBI wants to find the money and Capone only wants to give it to his family.
While the film is watchable, it will never make the top 10 or 20 of anyone's list of movies that they want to keep in their own archives for all time.
The biggest reason to watch the film is the continuing growth as an actor of Tom Hardy, but seldom is this the primary reason to try and see a movie.
Watchable, but definitely not memorable.
This film probably will not make it to the local theater, in this case the Blackfoot Movie Mill, but keep monitoring the website at www.royaltheaters.com to find what is happening at the local establishment in Blackfoot and for showtimes, seating and advance sales. They will keep you informed of what is going on and when the theaters are expected to be back in full action.
The Blackfoot Movie Mill is offering some rather unique specials and is offering special drive-through specials that are definitely worth a look.