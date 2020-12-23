Chris and Laura Henson excitedly hopped in their car and hit the road from Rexburg to the Blackfoot Animal Shelter during April of 2020. They had been wanting a dog for months, and with the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, they wanted the comforting companionship of a dog during this time of social distancing.
“The first time we went to the shelter, we were only going to look,” Laura Henson said. “We wanted to check out which dogs were available and see how the process would go.”
Upon arrival, they were greeted by an employee, who was willing to answer all of their questions.
“She knew each dog very personally. She gave us information on each one and told us what she knew of their backgrounds,” Chris Henson said.
Blackfoot Animal Shelter guides members of the community like Chris and Laura Henson through their decision to adopt a dog every day. Its mission statement is posted on the City of Blackfoot’s official website.
“Humanely shelter, rescue and rehome abandoned and homeless animals, while educating the community on the importance of being a responsible and compassionate pet owner.”
Due to community support and the daily work of employees and volunteers, this mission statement has been cordially practiced, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused a change in policies.
“When the employees arrive at 6 a.m., they thoroughly clean the shelter before feeding the animals,” said Stacy Dazies, who has been involved with Blackfoot Animal Shelter for four years as a volunteer.
“We have more sanitizer around now for employees, volunteers, and people who visit. We limit how many people can enter at a time to look at the dogs. We typically only allow one family inside at a time. It is optional for them if they wear a mask and we are careful of how many volunteers are in the shelter at a time,” she said.
Despite these new regulations, dog adoptions have increased at Blackfoot since the beginning of the pandemic, Dazies said.
“People have to stay home more, so they are choosing to adopt animals to keep them company,” she said.
Chris and Laura Henson were among those people. Two weeks after their initial visit, they returned to Blackfoot, ready to adopt. They arrived during outside play time and were led to look at the dogs.
“When we went back, most of the dogs from our first visit had already been adopted,” Chris Henson said.
“However, we did see one of the dogs that we had been interested in from the first visit. Her name was “Spicy” at the time, and she was a mixture of a border collie and a pit bull. Me and Laura both love bigger dogs, so we were drawn to her size. We also liked that she seemed active and energetic,” he said.
“Spicy ran over and jumped on us. She was sweet and friendly. I fell in love with her instantly,” Laura Henson said.
Chris and Laura’s love for Spicy became a quick adoption. They changed her name to Danvers and took her home. They are still satisfied with that decision.
“We chose to adopt a rescue dog instead of buying a puppy because we knew there were so many dogs that wanted homes but did not have one,” Laura Henson said. “That broke my heart and affirmed to me that I wanted to adopt a shelter dog, and I am so glad that Chris and I did.”
“I would encourage people to adopt dogs because they come prepared for a home,” said Blackfoot Executive Director, Amanda Cevering. “I believe the dogs know that they are being adopted and it makes the bond stronger.”
“What I enjoy at Blackfoot is that we take in a lot of dogs that other shelters can’t or won’t. We take in dogs with issues and retrain them to be adoptable,” Cevering said. “We enjoy saving these animals.”
While the shelter encourages adoption, Idaho residents who prefer not to adopt can still show support by donating needed supplies.
“We have gotten donations every month and the community has helped us to receive necessary cleaning supplies during COVID-19,” Dazies said.
The most needed donations currently at Blackfoot Animal Shelter are cleaning supplies, such as bleach and Pine-Sol. They accept common pet supplies and would also appreciate collars and leashes.
“The best way that the community can help us right now is with their support,” Dazies said. “Referring us to people who want to adopt and donating needed supplies is what we need most.”