Just the mention of the word “carp” in fishing circles is sure to draw a heated response, some in favor, others against.
If the conversation turns to eating carp, someone is bound to observe that they would rather eat the south end of a northbound skunk while others rave about baked carp, smoked carp, and barbequed carp. Where does the truth lie? This is an important question because many of Bingham County’s waters are teeming with carp and that situation is not going to change anytime soon.
For many years I believed that carp were worthless trash fish, only worthy of total eradication. However, more recent experiences have changed my mind. While I was traveling through China, carp was often served as a main dish for dinner. It was prepared many different ways including a dish where the carp appeared to have been prepared using a small explosive inside its body.
However, the carp was always tasty. A few years after the China trip, my wife and I were camping on Blackfoot Reservoir with friends Doug and Marlene Finicle. We camped near a couple of fishermen from Los Angeles. These folks told us they were originally from England and came to the reservoir each year for the carp fishing. They had special carp poles, carp bait, and even a special carp scale for weighing their prized catch before gently returning it to the water. They were obviously having fun, and both Doug and I were intrigued by their hobby. When I confided that I intended to do some bow fishing for carp, they looked at me as if I was a serial killer. My planned recreation upset them so much that I left my bow in camp and simply concentrated on trout fishing.
No less of an authority than Izaak Walton has sung the praises of carp, describing carp as a stately, good, and very subtle fish, the queen of rivers. In Europe, carp are a common food fish and are also eagerly pursued by anglers. The carp angling market is reported to be the fastest growing angling market in the United Kingdom, and has spawned a number of specialized carp fishing publications and web sites.
Carp have long suffered from a poor reputation in the United States as undesirable for angling or for the table. They are classified as a trash or rough fish, often considered damaging to water quality and other sport fish species. Nevertheless, many state fish and wildlife departments are beginning to view carp as a game fish rather than a pest. Groups, including the American Carp Society, promote carp and work with agencies to introduce and expose others to the unique opportunity the carp offers freshwater anglers. The American Carp Society was formed in 2002 with the goal of promoting and educating the public on the sport of carp fishing in the USA. The Society claims that the carp is one of the hardest fighting freshwater fish in the world and is now being pursued by a variety of anglers, from fly fishermen to dedicated carp anglers.
When I think about my own experience with carp, I have to conclude that they have provided me with hours and hours of entertainment. Bow fishing for carp in American Falls Reservoir is a great way to spend a day. I prefer to quietly wade the shallows, enjoying the ducks and water birds that abound in those waters while practicing my archery skills on an elusive, challenging target. I also enjoy fly fishing for carp. They are a powerful fish and offer real sport on a fly rod. The bottom line seems to be that whether we like them or not, carp are here to stay. Anglers and bow fishermen might as well take advantage of this abundant resource.