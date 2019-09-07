BLACKFOOT – It was standing room only with lines of people three deep at the Carved Walking Sticks demonstration at the Eastern Idaho State Fair as master carver Aaron Barrett explained his craft last week.
“I’ve been a full-time professional carver for 17 years,” he said. “I figured most anything can be used as a walking stick. Carving is the harder part.”
Barrett added, “If you find a suitable stick, the recommended drying time is one year for one inch but in this dry climate, it may be faster. If you want a stick without the bark on it, take off the bark first. After it dries, the bark is harder to remove. Cut the stick longer than you need and put melted wax, like candle wax, on each end of the stick while it dries.
“To carve something, you must first have an idea,” he said. “Make a plan on how to do it. Prepare the tools you will need and the stick or the block of wood; and then draw out what you are going to do.”
After drawing your idea on paper, then draw it on the piece of wood.
“Draw the lines where you are going to cut,” he said. “If you are working with, say, a block of walnut, draw the two-dimensional design. Then smooth out the edges; I call this ‘roughing.’”
After the drawing is roughed in, put in the details.
“The favorite letter of artist is the letter ‘S’ because of its serpentine shape,” Barrett said.
To demonstrate, Barrett showed the audience a salmon shape that was drawn on two sides of a block of wood. The “S” shape, as seen from the top of the block, lent movement to the piece when it was carved.
Any kind of wood can be used, but the carver needs to be aware of the direction of the wood grain and carve in that direction. Basswood is a good wood to carve.
“As we learned in Boy Scouts, always cut away from your body,” he said.
For safety, he recommended wearing Kevlar gloves and using a leather thimble.
“I mainly use power tools for my carving,” Barrett said. “I do a lot of work with Dremel tools.”
One attendee asked, “What if you can’t afford power tools?”
“I would recommend the three-blade old timer,” he said, as he held up an old Boy Scout knife. “I recommend Flexcut knives. A carving set is available, although I don’t use the set much. I prefer to use the six-blade Flexcut Beavertail knife by Flexcut. I’m a fan of straight blades because they can be sharpened easily. Use a good wet stone — fine and ultra-fine.”
To preserve a finished piece, avoid acrylics. He recommends using an oil base product because it soaks into the wood. His favorite is Briwax because “I love the finish it produces.”
Dep-Bain is also good, he said.
“I learned to carve in Alaska where Kent Hydell, a family friend, taught me,” Barrett said. “With that influence, whenever I set out to carve a cowboy, it comes out looking like an Eskimo.”
What is his favorite medium?
“Whale bone,” he said. “I also use mammoth tusk. You can use all the mammoth tusk you want because the mammoth is extinct. I purchase these materials from St. Lawrence Island in Alaska. Natives dig it up and sell it.”
Barrett and his family recently moved to Rigby.
His work can be viewed at stone-bear.com.
“Can you recreate your carvings that are on your website?” he was asked.
“Absolutely,” he said. “I also carve special orders.”
Barrett’s fine wildlife art is featured on https://stone-bear.com
He can also be contacted via email at Barrettscarvings@hotmail.com
Home Art Demonstrations are available in the classroom of the Needlecraft building.
At 10 a.m. on Friday, Matthew Smith, founder of Operation Shield, presented ways to stay safe online and in the community.
At 11 a.m., Chris Potter demonstrated how to make a timeless treat —cinnamon rolls. Tasting was included.