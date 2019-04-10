BLACKFOOT — It is not unusual for an individual to be recognized for their community service or professional achievement. It is unusual, however, to be honored 20 years later by the employer who hired you.
That was the case for a local Blackfoot man who was recently honored for his leadership and dedication to Douglas Timber Operators (DTO). Cary Jones, who served as Executive Director of the Oregon-based forest products trade association, left his position in June 1999 after more than six years leading the group.
The organization recently held its 50th anniversary gala event in Roseburg, OR, and invited Jones to attend the special occasion so they could pay tribute to his work as executive director. He was unable to travel to Oregon but received his surprise plaque and hatchet in the mail last month.
Douglas Timber Operators, formed in 1968, is one of the state’s oldest forestry associations and represents over 160 manufacturing, logging, trucking, supportive businesses and individuals throughout southwestern Oregon.
One of the primary roles of DTO is to help their members and the public better understand the forest products industry, forest-related issues, and the important role the sector plays in the regional and national economy.
The association also recognizes the importance of investing in local communities through awarding annual natural resource college scholarships and is the primary sponsor of fishery enhancement and restoration projects in the Umpqua Basin.
The Blackfoot resident said he really enjoyed his time in Oregon, formed a lot of special friendships, participated in a variety of community projects, raised money for numerous charitable causes, and devoted his efforts to find solutions to the challenging natural resource problems facing the region.
He credited his success to a first-class board of directors, dynamic industry leaders, a talented staff, and strong support from the community.
During his time at DTO, Jones served on a number of boards of directors, including the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Community Cancer Foundation, Evergreen Foundation, and Northwest Forestry Association. He also participated in the United Way campaign, Umpqua Basin Watershed Council, Oregon Forest Resources Institute, Festival of Trees and other groups.
Jones said the biggest challenge he faced as the new executive director at DTO was former President Bill Clinton’s plan in 1993 to reduce logging on federal lands and resolve the battle over the fate of the ancient forests in the Pacific Northwest. Jones, who was quoted in the New York Times story announcing Clinton’s plan, said “it certainly would have been very difficult to come up with something that everyone supported.”
Jones mentioned as one of his biggest accomplishments and success stories the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby, which he chaired for many years and helped raise money for fishery projects in the area. It is estimated the derby’s funding could have contributed overall to $15 million worth of restoration projects.
He was praised for his work at DTO by the four key federal agencies (Forest Service, BLM, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and National Marine Fisheries Service) he worked with during his six years as executive director.
Jones is a 1970 graduate of Blackfoot High School and earned his B.A. degree in political science from the University of Idaho in 1974. He also did his graduate work at the Institute of Resource Management at the University of Idaho, which was founded by Robert Redford.
Prior to joining DTO, Jones lived in Boise and served on the personal staff of the late Idaho Gov. John V. Evans, where he was a special assistant for energy, environment, and natural resource issues. He also spent eight years in Washington, D.C., as a special assistant and legislative director to former Idaho Congressman Richard H. Stallings.
Jones retired in September 2008 at the age of 56 to become a full-time caregiver for his parents in Blackfoot.