BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Prosecutor’s office has dismissed a case against Blackfoot firefighter/EMT Stephen Stuart based on a statute of limitations issue, according to Prosecutor Paul Rogers.
In the case against Stuart, based on the complexity of issues regarding the specific allegations raised, the time frame, and the age of the victim at the time of the allegations, it was brought to the state’s attention that the state is time barred by the statute of limitations from prosecuting this case, Rogers said.
As a result, the state was obligated under law to dismiss the charges, and as such, the state filed the motion to dismiss on Wednesday and will not proceed on this case.
On April 17, Stuart received a summons from the Bingham County courts regarding two felony charges of rape, a news release from the City of Blackfoot said at the time.
Stuart had been placed on paid administrative leave after receiving the summons.