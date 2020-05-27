Whenever you see a quote from a movie that states something along the lines of “I know things that I'll take to the grave,” you begin to wonder right from the start just how creepy a movie could be.
Then you see the case of Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, Connie Neilsen, Chace Crawford, Michael Beach, and Patrick Warburton and you begin to wonder, "Just how creepy can it be?”
The answer to that question is: plenty.
The patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family passes away suddenly, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. The daughter, Lauren, played by Lily Collins, receives a flash drive and keys which lead her to find a man locked up inside the basement of her family's estate and the creepiness begins to haunt the audience.
Lauren Monroe is a rising young district attorney, who has dedicated her life to being a public servant, despite the expectations of her wealthy and powerful New York family, when her mogul father suddenly dies.
The flash drive and set of keys he left her lead her to finding a man hidden and locked away in the basement. Torn between protecting her father's sinister past and exposing the truth in the the name of justice, Lauren finds herself in an endless web of lies, deceit, and secrets she feels compelled to release.
Releasing that information will undoubtedly destroy the very fabric of her influential family and the inheritance she stands to gain is also threatened.
This movie was released on video on demand, but has received enough recognition to date that it is sure to make a debut at some time in theaters in your neighborhood.
On a scale of 1-5, this movie rates a 3.75, more for the cast and the suspense than anything else, but it was a good film for a directorial debut for British filmmaker Vaughn Stein.