There is a reason there are so few musicals that are Broadway hits that attempt the leap to the silver screen with hopes of becoming a big box office hit on film.
“Cats” will become the next big flop in its attempt to make the transition. But wait, you say, didn’t “Les Miserable” make it big on film? The answer is a definitive yes, but only because of the outstanding talent that was gathered up for that film. Anne Hathaway won an Oscar for her performance in “Les Mis” and it was well deserved. She proved that she had the voice and ability to carry the film to great heights. Throw in accomplished actors like Eddy Redmayne and Russell Crowe and you have hit potential. There also wasn’t any competition from big money budget films around at that time to hinder its progress.
This year, “Cats” has “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” as its main competition and that is more than enough to doom the Broadway makeover.
But, you say, “Cats” has Taylor Swift in a major role. Well, Swift may “cat around” in real life like an alley cat. She may put on a show of hissing and snarling and scratching, but she is no actress and her mere presence does nothing to save this film.
Judi Dench may have resurrected her acting career with some minor roles in the latest of the James Bond franchise, but don’t doubt for a second that Daniel Craig isn’t carrying the majority of those films of late.
Idris Elba is a fine actor, an accomplished action figure in the movies, but again, all of his muscles and good looks are totally lost in this film and it may drag him down a notch or two when the next big role for a talented black actor rolls around.
“Cats” as a movie was a lost cause when it was first thought of as a motion picture. It worked on Broadway, because you had enough time between scenes to go to the lobby and cough up your own furball and get the taste out of your mouth. You don’t have that luxury with a movie as there are no intermissions to try and save your stomach.
I am not saying that you shouldn’t go and see “Cats,” I am just warning you that it may be the worst film you see this year. For me, it ranks as the second worst film that I saw all year and I saw a lot of them. For me, the worst role and movie had to go to the film “Captain Marvel.” No plot, poorly cast with Brie Larsen in the lead role of Captain Carol Danvers. Poor acting and just a bad movie, that went on to rake in the dough at the box office worldwide. You can count on me not being one of the patrons who will shell out the money for a ticket at any subsequent movie with either Brie Larsen in the credits or Captain Marvel being one of the super-heroes.
“Cats” rates at the lower end of any spectrum you can use to rate movies. It is that bad, just like Captain Marvel.
On a scale of 1-5, I rate this movie a 1 and that is only because if I rated it a 0, then it really would make the studio who produced look bad for having spent $50 or $100 million on making the film that will have no chance of ever getting that investment back. We need more people making good films and getting them out to the theaters.