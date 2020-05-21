BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Police Department along with the Parks and Recreation Department has made the rounds at all of the city parks in Blackfoot to clear the caution tape, fencing, and other items to impede people from using the facilities.
With the state entering the next stage of the return to work plan set forth by Gov. Brad Little, Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll advised the Parks and Recreation Department and the police that it would be fine to take down the caution tape and snow fence around the playground equipment.
The playgrounds in all of the parks have been off limits to park-goers to prevent community spreading of coronavirus, and to encourage social distancing. Part of the reasoning behind this had nothing to do with preventing children from playing, but more to keep children from spreading anything that they have come contact.
Gov. Little’s process has been scrutinized by multiple parties, but it showed that the methods set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Idaho Health and Welfare worked. Idaho has made progress in reopening the state with approximately 95 percent of businesses allowed to operate in some form. Other states are now watching to see if Gov. Little’s phases work.
Assuming no major increases in confirmed and probable cases, the state will continue to open. Other services have also been allowed to open with protocols being followed since the change including dine-in restaurants and the Bingham County Courthouse.
Restaurants have been allowed to open following approval from the Health Department. They are required to provide their plans for social distancing as well as how they intend to limit contact and their system for eliminating surface spread.
For each of the phases, the next major phase will change near the middle of June, where more public interaction will be allowed. Because of this time frame, some of the schools have opted to wait to hold a formal graduation.