BLACKFOOT — No one needs to spend the day alone or go without a good Thanksgiving meal today as long as the Community Dinner Table has food to eat while providing good company and entertainment.
The Community Dinner Table will serve Thanksgiving dinner from 1-2:30 p.m. at Jason Lee Methodist Church, 168 S. University Ave. The meal is free and open to the public.
Organizers ask that anyone with musical abilities who would like to perform during the meal call Corenna at (208) 785-2583 or (208) 680-2585. Anyone unable to go to the church who would like to have a meal delivered is asked to call the same number.
Aside from perhaps a slightly different menu, Tuesday night’s CDT meal gave a glimpse of what’s in store for the holiday meal. Tuesday’s meal consisted of hearty slices of ham, potatoes, famous corn raised in the area, salad, rolls, dessert, and a beverage.
It was all served by volunteers with warm smiles and an equally warm and caring attitude.
Regular CDT meals can find upwards of 250 people lining up for the food. At least 200 people are expected for today’s meal.
Tuesday’s meal featured entertainment from a local country/western band.
The biggest attractions for any CDT meal, however, are the good food and the fellowship. On the day reserved for giving thanks, that’s no small blessing for those who are in need of those very things.
Happy Thanksgiving from the Bingham County Chronicle.
