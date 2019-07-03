BLACKFOOT — It’s time once again for the annual BBQ Picnic that Blackfoot’s Community Dinner Table sponsors.
This year’s 11th annual event will take place on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Courthouse Square Park, across from Hawker Funeral Home on Shilling Ave. The picnic is for those in the community who would enjoy some good food and the company of others in a festive, summertime atmosphere. It’s a time to visit with old friends and make new ones, and to renew acquaintances with the CDT board members and staff.
The menu will be hamburgers and hot dogs with all the trimmings. Volunteers will serve the picnic-goers, who only need be reminded to bring a lawn chair or a blanket. They can plan to linger as long as they like to enjoy the music of the Doug Eddington Band. This band has entertained those in attendance at the picnic for the last several years, filling the air with music from all genres and styles.
The summer picnic is usually attended by 400-450 people. It is a reminder to the community that CDT is still working to reduce hunger in Bingham County. It also serves to remind the community that the weekly dinners will start up again on October 29 and continue every Tuesday night through March 31, 2020. The meals are served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University Ave.
The Community Dinner Table works in the community with the purpose of helping those who are physically, socially, or emotionally hungry. It began in October 2008 with a small number of faith groups participating. Since that time, it has grown to over 20 groups from faith communities and friends (clubs or organizations). Each week a different group plans, prepares, serves, and cleans up after the meals. Each week it takes a group of about 30 dedicated volunteers, of all ages. Since 2008, groups have served over 75,000 meals on Tuesday nights and at the picnics.
The Community Dinner Table also operates the Blackfoot Community Pantry, in conjunction with the Idaho Foodbank, each Wednesday from 3-6 p.m., at 245 W. Sexton. It also manages the annual distribution of Christmas food boxes to families who need them.
If you are a member of a group that would like to become part of the Community Dinner Table, call (208) 785-3611. There will be an organizational meeting in the fall. The date of that meeting is yet to be decided.