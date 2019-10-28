BLACKFOOT — The community’s season of sharing and caring in the form of sharing a bountiful harvest with neighbors gets underway today.
The Community Dinner Table’s 12th season begins today and ends March 31. Dinners are served on Tuesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. University in Blackfoot.
CDT has served more than 75,000 meals on Tuesday nights and at summer picnics.
CDT’s purpose is to bring the community together to help one another. There are about 20 faith groups and friends participating for the season. The program’s organizational meeting to sign up groups who want to participate this season was on Sept. 24, but any group that wants to be a part of CDT is still welcome to do so.
Each week at the dinners, there is a Kids’ Korner where children do a craft project. Four volunteers from the group that is serving the dinner that night and the three leaders of that area help the kids. There are sometimes as many as 75 children participating. Any person or group who would like to help in the Kids’ Korner can call (208) 785-3611.
Any person or group who would like to entertain for the evening with music can call Susan Morrell, the coordinator of the dinners, at (208) 684-4636 or (208) 680-4700.
Every Wednesday from 3-6 p.m., food distribution takes place at the Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton. The pantry is an outreach of the Community Dinner Table. Donations to the pantry of food or money are always welcome. Call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 785-4964 or (208) 680-3492.
The Scouting For Food drive was conducted Saturday. There were 21,209 pounds of donations — 7,428 pounds to SEICCA, and 13,781 pounds going to the food pantry with 22,430 items donated.
This year’s Scouting For Food involved 797.5 youth service hours, 532.5 adult service hours, for 1,330 total service hours.
The 9th annual Blackfoot Tater Trot takes place Saturday, consisting of a 10K run/walk, a 5K run/walk, and a children’s half-mile run. Participants can register at www.idahotatertrot.com or in person the morning of the race.
Check-in begins at 8 a.m. at the main picnic shelter at Jensen Grove. Participants are asked to get signed in 30 minutes prior to the start of their race. Each race will be timed and will start and finish at the shelter, with the 10K walk starting at 9 a.m., the 5K walk at 9:30 a.m., the 10K run at 9:45 a.m., the 5K run at 10 a.m., and the children’s half-mile run at 10:45 a.m.
Board members of the Community Dinner Table will be on hand to serve a hot baked potato with all the toppings to finishers.
Sponsors include Rupe’s Burgers, Alsco, Idaho Central Credit Union, Bingham County Chiropractic, City of Blackfoot, and title sponsors: Liberty Gold Potato Company and the Dr. Paul L. Hansen Family Dental Center.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the CDT and support the organization’s Christmas Food Box Project.
A free Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 28, will be served at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church for those in need.
On Dec. 20, CDT will distribute Christmas food boxes. Anyone who wants to donate items for the boxes should call Ronda Cheatham at (208) 785-4964 or (208) 680-3492.