We are so grateful and excited to announce that the Community Dinner Table (CDT) Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be served on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2020! The meal will be distributed at the Jason Lee United Methodist Church, 168 S University, between 12:30-2 p.m. This traditional Thanksgiving Day meal will be served at no charge.
COVID has changed our method, but not our mission! IMPORTANT TRAFFIC INFORMATION: To receive your meal, you will need to follow the organized route as directed by our signs and volunteers. The route begins on Judicial Street, then turning right on Stout Street. Proceed to the next corner and turn right onto Court Street. Continue to the next corner and turn right onto University. You will see the designated area in front of the church where packaged meals will be handed to you in your vehicle.
For safety, we ask that you remain in your vehicle and follow the organized route to receive your food at the designated area. There will not be any parking available near the church.
If you are homebound and unable to drive to the church to pick up a meal, please call Corenna Cannon at (208) 680-2585 by Wednesday, Nov. 25.
The CDT Tuesday Dinner Winter Schedule begins Tuesday, Dec. 1, 5-6:30 p.m. These meals are served at no charge. We will follow the same format for packaged meals handed out in front of the Methodist Church until further notice. We ask that you follow the traffic pattern as outlined and noted above.
We are so thankful for the wonderful support we receive from the Blackfoot community! We look forward to seeing you soon and are grateful for the opportunity to unite and strengthen our community through faith and service.