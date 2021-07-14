BLACKFOOT – After what seems like forever, the Blackfoot Community Dinner Table held their annual summer picnic at Courthouse Square on Tuesday evening.
The Community Dinner Table is well-known for creating an inviting place for all walks of life to sit down for a home cooked meal every Tuesday throughout the winter and other moments during the year.
The CDT had to cancel the summer picnic in 2020 because of limitations of group sizes during the middle of the pandemic, leaving those who see the picnic as a completion to yet another successful season of creating an inviting realm for people to put personal issues aside and sit for a great meal.
The CDT is comprised of volunteers who work for the people of the community and are often unsung heroes. Lee Hammett, Dave Sonnenberg, Jackie Harker Young, Ronda Cheatham, Christian Utley, Susan Christiansen, and Bill Wissert put on a picnic that may go down as one of the CDT’s best regardless of those in the past because of being able to meet as a group once again after all the limitations due to COVID.
People were invited to attend the picnic and enjoy a barbecue dinner where burgers and hot dogs were served as well as other fixings. People flocked to the park and enjoyed the food and shaded areas as they ate their meals.
The Community Dinner Table is a non-profit organization that operates solely on donations and helps those in need with food. They hold donation days during the month where they allow people to stop by their physical location and pick up food. It became quite apparent during the pandemic that this community not only appreciates the CDT but also relies on it in times of need and are thankful for its existence.
The CDT accepts donations from the community as well as volunteers. If you wish to do either, contact Ronda Cheatham directly at (208) 604-2977 and she will give any necessary direction.