SHELLEY – Bingham County commissioners met with Tiffany Olsen, Planning and Development director, regarding the Cedar Estates subdivision near Shelley to discuss and make a decision on the recommendation from the Planning and Zoning commission. The commission voted to recommend approval of Cedar Estates.
Cedar Estates subdivision covers 40 acres on one-acre lots in a Residential/Agricultural zone near the northern line of Bingham County near Woodville. The current use of the ground is farm land with a pivot that utilizes surface water run through a pressure system. This pressurized system will be used for the new irrigation system for the subdivision as well as each property will have their own wells drilled and the sewer system will tie into the Eastern Idaho Wastewater Authority’s plant in Shelley.
EIRWWA has already provided the letter of acknowledgment that the development will tie into their system as well as the Shelley School District and Fire District who have been informed about the new growth coming to the area.
Olsen said the Planning and Development office did not receive any public response prior to the meeting. Although there was not any comment prior, one resident spoke regarding concerns about that many wells being installed in the vicinity. She spoke about needing to have her well drilled deeper because it was having issues with running dry.
She recommended that the P&Z require the developer to install a community well but the idea was not added as a contingency to the recommendation because a community well requires the developer to acquire groundwater rights.
Olsen said there will be a community mail location for the subdivision, pressurized irrigation, and two new roads for the county. The county will have connecting roads that join County Line Road as the main arterial installed by the developer and to be accepted later by the county through the designation process.
The new development comes at a time when housing is extremely limited in southeastern Idaho and the 40-lot subdivision in Shelley will provide housing for those working in the valley.