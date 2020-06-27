BLACKFOOT — The COVID-19 pandemic played a part in keeping the size of the crowds down at the Celebrate Blackfoot event at Jensen Grove Saturday, but warm temperatures with a slight wind helped to give those that did attend a good day.
Representatives at the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce information booth at the entrance to the park estimated that Saturday’s attendance was about half of what it was during the busiest time for a Saturday at last year’s event.
A fair number of people were still milling around for the events and vendor booths, but the drop in attendance was noticeable to Chamber reps due to circumstances with the pandemic.
Social distancing was the order of the day, and some attendees made sure to wear masks. Smaller groups of people lined the beach area at the lake to watch the snowmobile water races. The car show still drew interest.
The Blackfoot Gunfighters Guild — part of the Blackfoot Community Players — wandered the park for assorted gun battles to settle “disputes” with more staged performances near the amphitheater during the day.
Live local entertainment was also scheduled for the stage, along with a ping pong drop, a show by The Famous Undercover Band, and a movie in the park at 10 p.m. to wrap up the day.
More photos and information from Celebrate Blackfoot will appear in Tuesday’s Bingham News Chronicle.